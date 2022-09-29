‘Bones & All’ trailer lets Timothee Chalamet and Taylor Russell eat

To coincide with its placement as a top title at this year’s New York Film Festival, MGM and United Artists have released the first trailer for Luca Guadagnino’s “Bones & All,” the “Call Me By Your Name” filmmaker’s latest coming-of-age romance – only this time with a healthy dose of cannibalism.

Accompanied by the Leonard Cohen song “You Want It Darker,” the first trailer for “Bones & All” introduces audiences to the film’s central star-crossed couple, Lee (Timothee Chalamet) and Maren (Taylor Russell). “You don’t think I’m a bad person,” Lee asks Maren after a montage of footage shows off some of the film’s violent surprises and its all-star supporting cast – including Mark Rylance, Michael Stuhlbarg, and Chloe Sevigny. “All I think is that I love you,” Maren replies.

“There is something about the disenfranchised, about people living on the margins of society, that I am drawn toward and touched by. I want to see where the possibilities lie for them, enmeshed within the impossibility they face,” Guadagnino said in a statement about the film, per Variety. “The movie is for me a meditation on who I am and how I can overcome what I feel, especially if it is something I cannot control in myself. And lastly, and most importantly, when will I be able to find myself in the gaze of the other?”

“Bones & All” is based on the novel by Camille DeAngelis and adapted by David Kajganich, who also wrote the Guadagnino films “A Bigger Splash” and “Suspiria.” The film debuted at the Venice Film Festival, where it received a lengthy standing ovation and won honors for Guadagnino (the Silver Lion Award for Best Director) and Russell (the Marcello Mastroianni Award for best young actor).

The film, which could generate awards buzz for Guadagnino as director, Kajganich as a screenwriter, Russell for Best Actress, Chalamet for Best Actor, Rylance for Best Supporting Actor, and its below-the-line contributions from composers Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross and cinematographer Arseni Khachaturan, among others, is out in theaters on November 23.

