Bosco (‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’) finale spotlight: Pros and a con for predicting her to win

When RuPaul Charles crowns “America’s next drag superstar” on the season 14 grand finale of “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” it will be after 16 queens were narrowed down to a first ever final five by two talent shows, 10 eliminations, five non-eliminations, one double-elimination, six chocolate bars, one disappointing “Snatch Game” resulting in seven bottom queens, six mini challenges, two double shantays, one gold bar, and 14 maxi challenges. Needless to say, Bosco, Angeria Paris VanMichaels, Daya Betty, Lady Camden and Willow Pill have been put through the ringer this season and any one of them is deserving of an induction into the “RuPaul’s Drag Race” Hall of Fame with a win. Which queen do YOU think will snatch the season 14 crown on Friday, April 22?

Below is our Bosco (“RuPaul’s Drag Race”) finale spotlight, in which we take a closer look at some pros and a con for predicting she will win, including her surprise strength as a comedy queen and repetitive runway presentations. Agree or disagree? Sound off with your thoughts in the comments below and be sure to make your predictions before the “Grand Finale” airs this Friday on VH1 at 8 pm ET.

PROS

Versatility : The competition is designed in a way to stretch the queens beyond the idea of what they think they’re already good at in their drag career. For Bosco, fashion moments were her thing and so the fact that she became known as one of the stronger comedy queens of the bunch is somewhat of a shocker. Bosco took risks in challenges that paid off — the DragCon panel challenge was where she really hit her comedy stride, proving that she was capable of serving more than just body.

: The competition is designed in a way to stretch the queens beyond the idea of what they think they’re already good at in their drag career. For Bosco, fashion moments were her thing and so the fact that she became known as one of the stronger comedy queens of the bunch is somewhat of a shocker. Bosco took risks in challenges that paid off — the DragCon panel challenge was where she really hit her comedy stride, proving that she was capable of serving more than just body. Challenge wins : The DragCon challenge was Bosco’s second of three wins — the others being the “Save a Queen” informercials and the “Roast.” With three wins, she tied Camden for most wins of the season, making her a formidable threat despite her near-elimination(s).

: The DragCon challenge was Bosco’s second of three wins — the others being the “Save a Queen” informercials and the “Roast.” With three wins, she tied Camden for most wins of the season, making her a formidable threat despite her near-elimination(s). Confidence : One of the major conflicts of the season was when Bosco and Camden butt heads over which of them would get the starring role in the rusical. Despite Bosco getting a little aggressive in her stance, she exhibited an extraordinary amount of confidence in pleading her case for the role. Being so sure of herself is one way that Bosco can execute her drag at such a high level and is going to propel her to develop something intriguing and uniquely Bosco for the finale performance.

CON

Repeat offenses : Though it’s true that Bosco broke her own mold in the maxi challenge department, she was one of a couple queens this season that gave us too similar of looks every time she walked the runway. While she walked the runway as good as, if not better, any of the other girls, her bikini and corset aesthetic grew tired halfway through the season, leaving the judges repeatedly wanting to see more from her.

