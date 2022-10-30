Box office: ‘Black Adam’ holds off horror flicks, crosses $100 million domestically

As much as it might be nice for a non-superhero movie to do well at the current box office, that wasn’t to be this weekend, as Dwayne Johnson’s “Black Adam” held off all comers, retaining the top spot at the box office with $27.7 million, down 59% from its opening weekend. Warner Bros’ second live action DC movie since March’s “The Batman” has made $111.1 million in North America alone. Overseas, Johnson’s comic book movie added another $39 million to bring its global total to $250 million in less than two weeks.

Holding strong in second place was the Julia Roberts–George Clooney comedy, “Ticket to Paradise,” which brought in an estimated $10 million (down 39%) in its second weekend for a domestic total of $33.7 million.

Lionsgate’s exorcism thriller, “Prey for the Devil,” was the single new wide release, coming into the weekend with very little awareness or interest, going by its third place opening on Friday with $2.8 million, $660,000 of that made in Thursday previews. The sixth horror movie to enter movie theaters over the past two months made just over $7 million, based on estimates, to open in third place.

Lionsgate didn’t screen “Prey” early for critics, so the movie’s awful 20% rating on Rotten Tomatoes should come as no surprise, nor should its terrible “C+” CinemaScore. With Halloween on Monday, “Devil” probably won’t be sticking around for long despite the lack of strong releases over the next two weeks.

Paramount’s own horror flick, “Smile,” took fourth place with $5 million, a 40% drop with a total domestic gross of $92.4 million. We’ll have to see how quickly it hits $100 million with Halloween being tomorrow, which could end the film’s strong run, so far.

Coincidentally, “Halloween Ends” was next in fifth place with $3.8 million, down 52% from last weekend, when it dropped 80%. The David Gordon Green finale didn’t seem to get much of a bump from the Halloween holiday, but it has only grossed $60.3 million so far, still less than Green’s first movie made in its opening weekend.

Sony’s “Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile,” really the only family film in theaters, dropped to sixth place with $2.8 million (down 33%) and a domestic take of $32.6 million, which makes it seem like the family movie market is recovering slower than others. Then again, Universal’s “Minion: The Rise of Gru” grossed $368.9 million, domestically, over the summer, which makes one wonder where that audience went.

U.A. Releasing expanded Chinonye Chukwu’s historic drama “Till,” starring Danielle Deadwyler, into 2,058 theaters where it brought in $2.8 million or $1,365 per theater. The movie’s “A+” CinemaScore points to an audience that appreciated the movie’s tough look at the murder of Emmett Till in 1955, which should help the movie sustain business at least for another week.

The hit indie horror film, “Terrifier 2,” dropped to eighth place but remained level with another $1.8 million after expanding into over 1,500 theaters on Friday. It has grossed $7.6 million, so far, which isn’t bad considering it cost only $250,000.

Focus Features’ “TÁR” also didn’t so great with its expansion into 1,087 theaters, in which it grossed just over $1 million or $938 per theater. So far, the Todd Field–Cate Blanchett drama has grossed $2.5 million, and presumably, it will continue expanding.

Field’s film might not even be able to stick in the top ten, since there was also a “Coldplay” concert film released on Friday into 833 theaters, where it made $673,000 (more than “TÁR” and “Terrifier 2”). When that movie’s Saturday box office is reported, it should take over one of those slots in the low end of the top ten.

James Gray’s personal drama “Armageddon Time,” starring Anne Hathaway, Jeremy Strong, Anthony Hopkins, Banks Repeta, and Jaylin Webb, opened in six theaters with just $72,000 or $12,000 per-theater. Focus Features plans to expand the movie into 800 theaters this coming Friday, but that opening is lower than other recent festival hits like “Triangle of Sadness” and “The Banshees of Inisherin.”

