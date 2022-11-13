Box office: ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ blasts into the weekend with $330 million worldwide

It was only a matter of time before a movie would come along to salvage the weaker fall box office. That movie was the latest from Marvel Studios, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” once again directed by Ryan Coogler, who had to deal with the tragic 2020 death of Chadwick Boseman, who led the $1.3 billion-grossing “Black Panther” in 2018.

With a cast that includes Letitia Wright, Angela Bassett, Tenoch Huerta Mejía (as the MCU’s latest antagonist, Namor), Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Dominique Thorn, Winston Duke, and Martin Freeman, “Wakanda Forever” burst into the weekend with some of the best buzz for a fall movie thanks to a fantastic trailer.

Disney released the movie into 4,396 theaters on Friday, following Thursday previews that took in $28 million, beginning at 4pm. That amount was merged into the movie’s Friday box office for an opening day of $84 million, which was lower than the $90.7 million opening day for “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” but better than “Thor: Love and Thunder’s” $69.5 million opening day. Granted, “Wakanda Forever” got some help from the Veteran’s Day holiday, but it held decently on Saturday to bring its weekend estimate to $180 million. (That would be the 13th highest opening for a movie ever.) Overseas, the “Black Panther” sequel brought in $150 million for a global opening weekend of $330 million.

After getting generally positive reviews, “Wakanda Forever” also received an “A” CinemaScore, which is lower than the original movie’s “A+” but better than other superhero movies this year, most of which received a “B+” from audiences.

Expectedly, Dwayne Johnson’s “Black Adam” took a plunge to second place after three weeks at #1. It dropped 53% with $8.6 million in its fourth weekend, but it also became one of only two movies that opened since July to cross the $150 million mark. The other one, of course, is “Wakanda Forever,” which made more than that amount in its very first weekend.

Julia Roberts and George Clooney’s reunion in the rom-com “Ticket to Paradise” continues to do decent business in theaters despite already being available on VOD. This weekend, it took third place with $6.1 million, down just 29% from last weekend and with $56.5 million grossed so far.

One of the weekend’s big surprises was the family film “Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile” bouncing back into the top five in its sixth weekend, making $3.2 million (down 5%) for fourth place. So far, it’s only grossed $36.4 million domestically, but it’s starting to benefit from being the only family movie in theaters.

The Paramount horror hit, “Smile,” which crossed $100 million this past week, added another $2.3 million (-42%) to take fifth place with $102.8 million grossed, so far. It was followed in sixth place by the Lionsgate horror film, “Prey for the Devil,” with $2 million, down 49%, with just under $17 million grossed so far.

The anime “One Piece Film Red” took a massive plunge in its second weekend. In fact, it had one of the top five worst second weekend drops for any wide release ever, tanking 84% down to eighth place with $1.4 million. It has grossed $12.8 million so far, and that’s on top of the $144 million the movie made before its North American release.

Martin McDonagh‘s “The Banshees of Inisherin,” starring Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleason, continues to do well in wide release, adding another $1.7 million this weekend, down a mere 17% from last weekend, with a domestic total of $5.8 million.

U.A. Releasing’s “Till,” starring Oscar hopeful Danielle Deadwyler, dropped 66% to ninth place with $620,000, having lost 778 theaters since last weekend. It has made $8 million, so far.

Steven Spielberg’s “The Fabelmans,” which remains the top pick among Gold Derby experts for the Best Picture Oscar, opened in four theaters in New York and Los Angeles, the two biggest movie markets in the country. It grossed $160,000 or $40,000 per theater, which isn’t great for a movie that plans to expand wider later this month.

“Black Panther” opening #1 with over $150 million was a no-brainer for those who played this week’s box office prediction game. Most players also picked “Black Adam” and “Ticket to Paradise” correctly, and they were split for fourth and fifth place between “Smile” and “One Piece Film Red.” Only four players correctly predicted that “Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile” would take fourth place, though, so that will be this week’s game-winning decider.

Meanwhile, 15 players went 6 for 6 in the November 4 box office game, but “Max” and “paulhardister” scored the most points with over 56,000 each by putting their 500-point “Super Bet” on “Prey for the Devil” coming in fifth. (This is a friendly reminder to make sure to put in those Super Bets, because those points do count!)

Next Friday, we get two lower-profile wide releases in “The Menu” and “She Said.” Check back on Wednesday for the weekend preview.

