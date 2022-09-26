Box office: Brad Pitt’s ‘Bullet Train’ joins the $100 million club

The summer movie season has been over for a few weeks now, but that doesn’t mean summer movies are completely gone from theaters. Nearly two months after opening in early August, Brad Pitt’s action-thriller “Bullet Train” – directed by David Leitch (“Deadpool 2”) and co-starring Sandra Bullock, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, Joey King, Andrew Koji, Michael Shannon, Bad Bunny, and many more – has crossed the $100 million mark at the U.S. box office.

It was quite a long train ride to reach that mark after opening with $30 million the first weekend in August, remaining in first place a second weekend and then staying in the top three for six weeks. Part of that was due to the lack of strong releases in mid-to-late August and early September, but certainly, it had as much to do with Pitt, who has proven time and time that he has lasting star power.

SEE Grab the popcorn and sound off in our movie forums

Critics weren’t so kind, rating “Bullet Train” with only 54% on Rotten Tomatoes, but the Audience Score is higher at 76%, and it received a “B+” CinemaScore, as well. It joins 12 other movies to cross $100 million this year, including Pitt’s other 2022 movie, “The Lost City,” also starring Bullock as well as Channing Tatum.

For those counting, “Bullet Train” is Pitt’s 14th movie to cross the $100 million mark. The others were “Interview with the Vampire,” co-starring with Tom Cruise in 1994; David Fincher’s “Se7en” (1995); all three “Ocean’s” movies in 2001, 2004, and 2007 – all directed by Steven Soderbergh and co-starring George Clooney and Matt Damon; 2004’s “Troy,” 2005’s “Mr. and Mrs. Smith,” and his reunion with Fincher for 2008’s “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button.” Both of Pitt’s movies directed by Quentin Tarantino – “Inglourious Basterds” in 2009 and “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood” in 2019 crossed that mark, and the latter won Pitt his first acting Oscar. There was also the animated “Megamind” and then 2013’s “World War Z” is Pitt’s only movie to cross $200 million, domestically.

SEE 2022 box office hits: Every movie that made more than $100 million this year

“The Lost City” was also Bullock’s 11th movie to make over $100 million, but she has three that have made over $250 million domestically, including 2015’s “Minions,” which grossed $336 million.

Although nothing else that has opened since “Bullet Train” is looking likely to hit $100 million, both Sony’s other summer hit, “Where the Crawdads Sing,” and Warner Bros’ “DC League of Super-Pets” are circling around the $90 million mark, though neither is likely to get much further.