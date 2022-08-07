Box office: Brad Pitt’s ‘Bullet Train’ leads with $30 million, while Jo Koy’s ‘Easter Sunday’ falters

This being the first weekend of August, we’re still in the normally lucrative summer box office season, except that the first weekend of the month, where we usually might have a strong blockbuster, we instead got a movie that continued the run of underperforming movies in late July.

Brad Pitt returned to theaters with his second movie appearance of the year, after guesting in the Sandra Bullock–Channing Tatum adventure-comedy “The Lost City” in March. Directed by David Leitch (“Deadpool 2”), Pitt’s action-comedy “Bullet Train” began its run with $4.6 million in Thursday and earlier previews, then ended up making an estimated $30.1 million in 4,357 theaters, roughly where it was projected to end up. Based on Sunday estimates, it opened with $300,000 less than his previous appearance in “The Lost City.” Bullock ended up taking a small but important role in “Bullet Train,” with the ensemble cast filled out by Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, Joey King, Bad Bunny, Zazie Beetz and many more.

“Bullet Train” did slightly better overseas, where it brought in $32.4 million, opening in countries like the UK, France, Mexico and Australia, so it has opened with $62.5 million globally.

SEE August 2022 box office preview

Comedian Jo Koy starred in the Universal comedy vehicle “Easter Sunday,” which opened in 3,175 theaters on Friday after earlier previews brought in a meager $500,000. The comedy opened in eighth place with an estimated $5.25 million or $1,654 per venue, which might not be enough for it to remain in the Top 10 for long.

Both of these new movies received “B+” CinemaScores from audiences — not great — but “Bullet Train” should at least maintain its business better with a second weekend at #1. Reviews for both movies were mixed at best, with “Bullet Train” scoring 54% on Rotten Tomatoes; “Easter Sunday” started out with worse reviews initially but eventually balanced out. The Rotten Tomatoes Audience Scores were generally higher for both movies.

Warner Bros’ animated “DC League of Super-Pets” dropped to second place with $11.2 million, down 51% from its opening weekend with $45.1 million grossed so far, but with no new family films opening for the rest of August.

Jordan Peele’s UFO thriller “Nope” also took a massive plunge in its third weekend, dropping 54% to third place with $8.5 million and $98 million total gross. It should pass $100 million sometime in the next couple of days, but we’ll see how many theaters will hold on to the movie after its poorer showing.

In fourth place, Marvel’s “Thor: Love and Thunder” added another $7.6 million to its domestic take, which is now at $316 million, putting it in sixth place for the year. It has grossed $382 million overseas to bring its global total to just under $700 million.

That was followed by Universal’s animated “Minions: The Rise of Gru” in fifth place, both for the weekend and in terms of the year’s highest-grossing films. It has grossed $335 million, so far, with another $7.1 million added this weekend.

Tom Cruise’s “Top Gun: Maverick” made $7 million this weekend in 2,760 theaters – that’s the first time “Maverick” has been in less than 3,000 theaters since opening in May. That’s also down just 15% from its previous weekend, and with $662.5 million grossed domestically, it has just passed “Titanic” to become the 7th highest-grossing movie in North America ever. You can read more about this remarkable milestone here.

The Sony literary drama “Where the Crawdads Sing” took seventh place with $5.7 million and $64.6 million grossed so far. It’s a great showing for how counter-programming can actually work.

In advance of its wide release on August 12, A24 released its horror-comedy “Bodies Bodies Bodies” into just six theaters in New York and L.A. where it made $227,500, an impressive per-theater average of $37,754 per site. That’s slightly less than the $50,000 plus per-theater A24’s “Everything Everywhere All at Once” made its opening weekend in ten theaters, which went on to become the distributor’s biggest hit over the summer.

The majority of players in Gold Derby’s box office prediction game predicted all five movies in the top five correctly, as well as predicting “Bullet Train” to open between $25 and 50 million.

Unfortunately, it won’t get much better from here, because in the next few weeks, no new movie is expected to open with more than $20 million, meaning “Bullet Train” might be the last movie to make that amount until the Fall.

This coming Friday, “Bodies Bodies Bodies” expands nationwide and five other new movies are released moderately, including two Sundance films. If that isn’t enough for moviegoers, Steven Spielberg’s “E.T. the Extraterrestrial” will be re-released into 300 IMAX theaters, its first time in that format.

Check back on Wednesday for my thoughts on how those and other movies will do over the weekend.