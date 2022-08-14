Box office: ‘Bullet Train’ repeats at #1 while ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ enters tight race for 2nd place

You just know you’re in for a horrible weekend at the box office when six new movies open in over 250 theaters — two of those into more than 1,500 theaters — along with a major nationwide expansion and a 40th anniversary re-release of a beloved classic, and only two of those eight movies make it into the Top 10.

We’ll get into each of those in a bit, but first, we start with Brad Pitt’s action-comedy “Bullet Train,” which remained in first place for a second weekend with $13.4 million, a pretty substantial 55% drop from its opening last week. It has grossed $54.4 million, so far, with no guarantee it might join this year’s $100 million club.

The animated “DC League of Super-Pets” maintained second place with an estimated $7.2 million, but with one major caveat. According to estimates, the Dwayne Johnson-Kevin Hart animated vehicle only made $20,000 more than Tom Cruise’s “Top Gun: Maverick” in its 12th weekend. Paramount chose to use this jumbled-up weekend to re-release Cruise’s mega-blockbuster back into premium theaters i.e. IMAX and Dolby, a move that paid off as the action movie made an unprecedented jump from sixth place all the way back up to third place, but still close enough to “Super-Pets” to possibly take second place when actual box office is reported on Monday. “Super-Pets” has grossed $58.4 million so far, while “Top Gun” is at $673.8 million, making a play to pass “Avengers: Infinity War” and become the sixth all-time highest grossing movie domestically.

Fourth place was almost as tight a race as second place with “Thor: Love and Thunder” and Jordan Peele’s “Nope” both making roughly $5.3 million but with the Marvel movie being given the slightest (just $10,000) advantage to remain in fourth place. “Thor” is one of three movies in the Top 10 to have grossed over $300 million so far, the third being Universal’s “Minions: The Rise of Gru,” which fell slightly behind the other two films to take sixth place with $4.9 million.

You would have to go through the entire Top 7 movies before arriving at a new wide release, although A24 expanded its Gen-Z horror movie, “Bodies Bodies Bodies,” into 1,290 theaters where it took in $3.3 million, enough for eighth place. On Friday, the movie will expand into over 2,000 theaters in hopes of maintaining a place in the Top 10. With a 90% score on Rotten Tomatoes, it fared well enough with critics, while also receiving a positive 77% Audience Score.

Another high-concept thriller, Lionsgate’s “Fall” was released into 1,548 theaters, playing on people’s fear of great heights. After semi-decent reviews and a middling “B” CinemaScore, it scored $2.5 million over the weekend ($1,618 per theater) to just scrape into 10th place.

On Thursday, Paramount Pictures released “Laal Singh Chaddha,” a Bollywood remake of the Oscar-winning “Forrest Gump,” into 516 theaters. After making $315,000 on Thursday, it added another $1.5 million over the weekend to fall just outside the Top 10. With $2,849 per location, it also scored the best per-theater average of any movie in any sort of wide or moderate release for the weekend.

Diane Keaton, probably the biggest name star with a new film out this weekend, starred in the body-swap comedy “Mack and Rita,” which Gravitas Premiere released into 1,930 theaters on Friday, the widest of the new releases. Reviews were rather brutal, but it also received an equally dreadful “D+” CinemaScore from audiences, pretty much the kiss of death. Keaton’s comedy scored slightly more than a million this weekend, putting it ahead of Universal’s 40th Anniversary IMAX re-release of Steven Spielberg’s “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial” by a slight margin. “E.T” was released into just 389 IMAX venues, about 20% of the theaters for “Mack and Rita,” which showed that audiences were looking for more familiar territory this weekend than anything new.

Next, we get to some moderate releases, of which John Patton Ford’s indie crime-thriller “Emily the Criminal,” starring Aubrey Plaza, fared the best, making $669,000 in 473 theaters or $1,415 per venue.

GKids released the quirky anime “Inu-oh,” from director Masaaki Yuasa (“Mind Game”) into 350 theaters, where it made $190,500 or $544 per venue.

The biggest outright bomb of the weekend was another indie from Sundance, James Ponsoldt’s coming-of-age drama “Summering,” which was released by Bleecker Street into 260 theaters, but disappointed with just $31,000 over the weekend or $120 per venue. Reviews were not particularly kind for this one either.

Just to drive home the point of how bad this weekend was, it was the lowest-grossing weekend since February 11, when three new movies opened wide (into over 2,700 theaters) and all three of them opened in the Top 5.

Unfortunately, it might be too soon and too close a call to make for this week’s box office prediction game. The majority of players had “Bullet Train” being #1 again with less than $25 million, but only seven players predicted “Maverick” to jump up to 2nd place, while 17 others had it taking third place. Fourth and fifth place were split between a number of different movies, although only seven had “Nope” taking fifth place. From those numbers, it seems highly unlikely that any player will go six for six with their predictions, so it might come down to how many points each player bets on their prediction.

On Friday, Idris Elba’s lion attack thriller “Beast,” will take on another anime movie, the animated sequel “Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero,” both vying to take the #1 spot away from Brad Pitt. Check back on Wednesday for Gold Derby’s box office preview.