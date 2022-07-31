Box office: ‘DC League of Super-Pets’ ends July at #1 but with just $23 million

July came to a close as movie theaters saw a minor drop that could very well be a portent of things to come, as August is expected to only have one major blockbuster.

Warner Bros. decided to use the weekend to release its animated “DC League of Super-Pets” into 4,314 theaters where it grossed an estimated $23 million, quite a bit less than expected despite its voice cast star power led by Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart.

Critics weren’t particularly critical, going by “Super-Pets’” 72% on Rotten Tomatoes with an Audience Score of 89% and a respectable “A-” CinemaScore. For whatever reason, the decision to focus on a dysfunctional group of super-powered animals – while also introducing a new animated version of the Justice League – just didn’t click with family audiences the way some felt it might. The one positive thing going for “Super-Pets” is that there are virtually no other family films over the next few months, other than a few Anime releases, so it could still do decent business.

Jordan Peele’s “Nope” took an expected second weekend plunge, dropping 58% to second place with $18.6 million but with a domestic gross of $80.6 million. It’s very likely to slowly make its way to $100 million, although it has a lot of thriller and horror competition coming in August.

Marvel’s “Thor: Love and Thunder” crossed the $300 million domestically this weekend, the sixth movie of 2022 to do so, as it added $13 million, down 41% from last weekend. It has now grossed $301.5 million in North America and another $361 million overseas to bring its worldwide total to $662 million. It’s still $300 million behind “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” but that also had a two-month head-start.

Having already passed the $300 million milestone, Universal’s animated prequel, “Minions: The Rise of Gru,” brought in another $10.9 million in its fifth weekend to take fourth place, a 39% from last weekend. That’s not bad despite the potential competition for families from “Super-Pets,” and so far, “Minions” has grossed $320.4 million domestically. It also crossed the $700 million mark world-wide with another $25.3 million grossed internationally.

As mentioned in the weekend preview, “Top Gun: Maverick” looked likely to remain in the top 5 for a tenth weekend, something we haven’t seen in quite some time. This weekend, Tom Cruise’s action sequel grossed another $8.2 million in 3,008 theaters (down a negligible 20% from last weekend). “Maverick” has grossed $652.8 million domestically and is edging closer to passing both 2015’s “Jurassic World” and James Cameron’s long-running Oscar-winning blockbuster “Titanic,” the latter which grossed $600.8 million in its original release and then added another $58.5 million from subsequent re-releases. “Maverick” is now the ninth-biggest movie of all time, at least domestically, and it’s likely to move into seventh place by this time next week. The long-awaited sequel has grossed slightly more overseas with $671 million and a global total of $1.3 billion, the only movie this year to score that amount (so far).

Sony Pictures’ literary adaptation “Where the Crawdads Sing” seems to be a somewhat minor phenomenon in itself, first of all for keeping pace with “Maverick,” but also, because it seems to be generating decent word-of-mouth business in its third week, making $7.5 million and down just 27% to take sixth place. Starring Daisy Edgar-Jones (“Normal People”), the drama has grossed $53.5 million so far and should be able to push its way to $70 million or more.

Baz Luhrmann’s “Elvis” also continues to do very well with another $5.8 million in seventh place and a domestic total of $129 million. It was followed by Universal’s “The Black Phone” with $2.5 million ($83.1 million total) and “Jurassic World: Dominion” with $2 million and $369.5 million domestic. We should remember that it was only a few weeks ago when movies making less than a million were taking up the bottom half of the top 10, so business now seems to be spread out a bit more evenly.

“The Office” star B.J. Novak’s directorial debut, “Vengeance,” was released into 998 theaters by Focus Features on Friday. It went into the weekend with a decent 79% on Rotten Tomatoes from film critics, although audiences liked it slightly more with 84% of RT users giving it thumbs up, with it rating a “B+” on CinemaScore. Ultimately, the dark comedy, co-starring Issa Rae and Ashton Kutcher, just barely squeezed its way into the top 10 with $1.8 million or about $1,750 per site.

A24 expanded the partially stop-motion animated “Marcel the Shell with Shoes On” into 821 theaters, but the expansion showed that maybe it wasn’t connecting outside major cities. It only made $602,000 and has grossed $4.1 million so far.

A24 also re-released “Everything Everywhere All at Once” into 1,490 North American locations with added material. It made $650,000 this weekend (more than “Marcel”!), and it also is now the first A24 movie to cross the $100 million mark worldwide.

On Friday, Brad Pitt returns in the action movie “Bullet Train,” while Filipino comedian Jo Koy takes center stage in the comedy, “Easter Sunday.” You can read more about those movies and more in the weekend box office preview on Wednesday.