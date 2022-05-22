Box office: 3rd week on top for ‘Doctor Strange,’ while ‘Downton Abbey’ crumbles

Three weeks into the summer movie season, and we’re still not quite back up to the box office of summers past, although Marvel Studios’ latest hit, “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” continues to run rampant with its third week at #1.

Down 49% from last week, the Benedict Cumberbatch starrer added another $31.6 million this weekend after becoming the second movie this year to cross the $300 million mark. It has now grossed $342 million in three weekends, which puts it just $25 million away from surpassing Warner Bros’ “The Batman” as the year’s highest-grossing movie. Marvel’s latest grossed another $40 million overseas this weekend putting its global total over the $800 million mark.

The big new release of the weekend was Focus Features’ “Downton Abbey: A New Era,” bringing back all the characters from the popular ITV/PBS series, but even with strong reviews at 85% on Rotten Tomatoes, it failed to find the success of its 2019 predecessor. It took in a million in Thursday previews and made $7.4 million on Friday in 3,817 theaters. Despite being in 750 more theaters than the first movie, the sequel ended up making an estimated $16 million, roughly half the opening of the original. Even so, audiences that did go see it seemed to enjoy it, going by its “A” CinemaScore from audiences polled.

DreamWorks Animation’s “The Bad Guys” and Paramount’s “Sonic the Hedgehog 2” continue to thrive from the lack of family films being released, each of them having minimal drops after being in theaters for more than a month. “The Bad Guys” dropped to second place with $6.1 million (down 13%) as it brought its domestic total to $74.4 million. That’s three times the movie’s opening, and it should continue to do well right up until Disney opens Pixar’s animated “Lightyear” in mid-June.

“Sonic 2” added $3.9 million to take fourth place with a domestic take of $181 million, making it the third-highest grossing movie of 2022.

Just as A24 can proudly proclaim its highest-grossing hit of all time with Daniels’ “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” the distributor also released Alex Garland’s new horror-thriller “Men,” starring Oscar nominee Jessie Buckley. It opened in 2,212 theaters this weekend with moderately decent reviews, but just couldn’t convert those reviews into box office. It ended up making an estimated $3.3 million in 2,212 theaters or $1,489 per site. Far more worrisome is its terrible “D+” CinemaScore, which was even worse than last week’s “Firestarter.” That doesn’t bode well for “Men” to be another movie in the “W” column for A24.

“Everything Everywhere” made $3.1 million this weekend to take sixth place, down just 5% from last weekend. It has now grossed $52.3 million, and as mentioned earlier, it surpasses Adam Sandler’s “Uncut Gems” to become A24’s biggest movie to date.

“Fantastic Beasts” and “Firestarter” made just under $2 million each for seventh and eighth place, respectively. “Fantastic Beasts” is at $93 million grossed domestically, but it might tough for it to hit $100 million at this point.

Similarly, Paramount’s “The Lost City” is hanging onto the top 10 for dear life with another $1.5 million made this weekend, down just 11% despite being available to stream on Paramount+, and as it edges closer to becoming the studio’s second $100 million hit of the year. Should hit that milestone sometime this week.

The poor showing for “Men” was another “game buster” for Gold Derby’s box office prediction game. Only 10 players had Garland’s film opening in fifth place behind “Bad Guys” and “Sonic,” although the majority had those two right. This means that a maximum of 10 players have the potential to go 6 for 6. Last weekend, just one single player was able to get 6/6 with all five movies in the right place and with “Doctor Strange” opening between $50 and 75 million, and that was one “eddiepick,” so congrats to him!

On Friday, Paramount will open Tom Cruise’s highly praised and long-awaited “Top Gun: Maverick,” while 20th Century releases the animated “The Bob’s Burgers Movie.” Check back on Wednesday for my thoughts on their Memorial Day box office potential.