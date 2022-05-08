Box office: ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ kicks off summer with $185 million opening

It’s May and the summer box office season has kicked into gear with Marvel Studios’ “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, Rachel McAdams and Xochitl Gomez, being the first major release of said season.

Opening in 4,534 theaters, the seventh-widest domestic release ever, Marvel Studios’ first non-Spider-Man sequel since 2019’s “Avengers: Endgame” burst into the weekend with $36 million in Thursday previews, only $3 million less than “Avengers: Infinity War” in 2018, but with the benefit of having showings starting at 3pm. That’s significantly lower than the $60 million in Thursday previews made a year later by “Avengers: Endgame” and the $50 million Thursday previews for “Spider-Man: No Way Home” this past December.

Doctor Strange’s sequel ended up grossing an estimated $90 million on Friday, which is more on its opening day than all three of Marvel’s 2021 movies (not including “No Way Home”) made their opening weekends. “Multiverse of Madness” wound up with an estimated $185 million for the weekend, putting it among the top 30 domestic openings ever, as well as in sixth place for Marvel Studios movies, seventh place if you include “Spider-Man: No Way Home” in that mix. Obviously, that’s quite a bit less than “No Way Home’s” $261 million opening back in December, but it is the highest number to beat for any other movie opening for the rest of 2022.

We’ll have to see how “Multiverse of Madness” fares the next couple weeks, because it wasn’t as well received by critics or moviegoers as other Marvel movies. The critical consensus ended up more in the “mixed” range with 75% on Rotten Tomatoes (and higher at 87% with audiences). It also received a “B+” CinemaScore with the latter, which doesn’t sound so bad until you compare it to the “A” for the first movie and last year’s “Shang-Chi.” Only “Eternals” scored worse in terms of Marvel movies, with a “B” last November. Marvel’s latest should still be good for $400 million domestically, and with few other blockbusters before Memorial Day weekend, maybe it can make $500 million or more by summer’s end.

The new “Doctor Strange” movie did even better overseas with $265 million, which brought its first weekend to $450 million globally. $33 million of that amount was made on IMAX screens – $18 million of that domestically (or 10% give or take) – which shows a continued interest in premium formats among moviegoers.

The rest of the top 10 looked vaguely familiar, since it was basically the same as last weekend, with everything bumped down a single notch.

Universal’s animated film “The Bad Guys” held up decently in its third weekend, down 46% to $9.8 million to take second place. It has grossed $57.6 million so far, and it should benefit from there being very few new family movies until June.

Same can be said for Paramount’s “Sonic the Hedgehog 2,” which has made just under $170 million domestically, adding another $6.2 million this weekend in third place.

The only other movie still playing in over 3,000 theaters was Warner Bros’ “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore,” which dropped to fourth place with $3.9 million and $86 million grossed domestically. That three-quel is doing significantly better overseas with $277.7 million grossed internationally and $363.8 million globally. Still, it’s a pretty big “if” whether Warner Bros. Discovery will want to continue the flagging franchise.

Unfortunately, that also meant that Daniels’ “Everything Everywhere All At Once” missed out in making its move to surpass “Fantastic Beasts,” instead taking fifth place with $3.3 million, down 40% from last weekend. It has grossed $41.6 million, as it creeps up to Ari Aster’s “Hereditary” to become part of A24’s top 3 all-time grossers. (On Wednesday, “Everything Everywhere” became A24’s very first #1 movie, when it took that spot for a single day.)

“The Northman” and “The Lost City” followed in sixth and seventh place, the latter comedy-adventure having one of the smallest drops in the top 10 from last weekend. At $90.7 million, “The Lost City” could still make a play for $100 million domestic, but if so, it’ll get there at a crawl.

Opening in four locations in New York and L.A., IFC Films’ French period drama “Happening” made $34,000 this weekend or $8,500 per venue, presumably helped with the timeliness of its story about a young academic woman needing to get an illegal abortion during the ‘60s. Sony Classics expanded “The Duke,” starring Jim Broadbent and Helen Mirren, into 350 theaters where it just missed the top 10 with approximately $364,000.

This week’s Gold Derby box office game should see roughly 65 players going 6/6 with all 121 players picking “Doctor Strange” to win the weekend with a majority saying over $100 million, followed by “Bad Guys” and “Sonic.” Players were split on fourth and fifth places between “Fantastic Beasts” and “Everything Everywhere.” (Sadly, I went with the latter. Oh, well.)

On Friday, Universal will release Blumhouse’s new adaptation of Stephen King’s “Firestarter,” starring Zac Efron, and The Skit Guys’ “Family Camp” will be a rare Christian comedy to get a moderate release. Although neither seems to be screening for critics in advance, check back on Wednesday for my thoughts on their box office potential.