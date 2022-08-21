Box office: ‘Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero’ wins weekend with $20 million — what about Idris Elba’s ‘Beast’?

Things didn’t look great last weekend for the end of the summer box office, but the month of August may have been saved by the release of the animated sequel “Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero” by CrunchyRoll into 3,018 theaters – the distributor’s widest release – which allowed it to take the #1 spot at the box office with an estimated $20.1 million. The sequel to the 2018 animated movie, which grossed $30.4 million domestically and $122.7 million worldwide, came into the weekend with solid reviews (which normally wouldn’t matter for a fan-based release).

“Dragon Ball Super” made $4 million in Thursday previews, which were merged into its Friday number of $10.7 million, but then there was a substantial drop on Saturday with $5.8 million. Even so, CrunchyRoll has projected it to make enough on Sunday to attain that $20.1 million opening.

Universal’s killer lion thriller “Beast,” starring Idris Elba and Sharlto Copley, grossed $11.7 million over the weekend after making less than a million in Thursday previews. Reviews were moderate at 68% on Rotten Tomatoes, and it received a middle-of-the-road “B” CinemaScore, but with very little direct competition in terms of new releases, it acted as a viable alternative to the anime release.

Brad Pitt’s action-thriller “Bullet Train” dropped to third place with $8 million, a respectable 40% drop compared to last weekend, which brings the movie’s domestic total to $69 million. That’s still not great, but does give it a better chance to scrape out $100 million domestically … eventually. On the brighter side, “Bullet Train” has grossed $81 million overseas, adding another $12 million this weekend.

Tom Cruise‘s “Top Gun: Maverick” is now the sixth highest-grossing movie of all time in North America, having surpassed the box office gross of Marvel’s “Avengers: Infinity War.” “Maverick” dropped to fourth place with $5.9 million (down just 17%), bringing its current total in North America to $683.4 million, which is roughly $4 million more than what “Infinity War” made in 2018. A few weeks ago, it was doubtful “Maverick” might reach “Black Panther’s” $700 million, but since that’s only $17 million away, that’s looking more likely despite the fact it will hit digital on Tuesday, August 23.

It ended up just slightly ahead of “DC League of Super-Pets,” featuring the voices of Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart, which took fifth place with $5.8 million, a similarly minimal drop of 17%. That animated family film has grossed $65.7 million, so far, but also faced its toughest competition this weekend with no other new family films until October.

“Thor: Love and Thunder” added another $4 million, down 25% from last weekend, to take sixth place. It is currently at $332 million domestically, making it the sixth-highest grossing movie of the year. “Love and Thunder” also crossed the $400 million mark overseas, bringing its global total to $737.1 million.

That was followed in seventh and eighth place by two Universal releases: Jordan Peele’s “Nope” and the animated “Minions: The Rise of Gru” with around $3.5 million each. “Nope” has passed $100 million and is currently at $113.8 million, while the “Minions” prequel has grossed $350 million.

Sony’s literary drama “Where the Crawdads Sing” took in another $3.2 million this weekend in 2,608 locations, bringing its total to $77.7 million, which is quite a bit more than most expected from it. Three cheers for counter-programming!

Halina Reijn’s horror film “Bodies Bodies Bodies” was expanded into 2,541 theaters by A24, allowing it to remain in the Top 10 with $2.4 million and $7.4 million, thus far.

Opening in 498 theaters but ending up just outside The top 10, the horror prequel “Orphan: First Kill” grossed $1.7 million this weekend, roughly $3,370 per theater, which is better than all but “Dragon Ball Super.”

This weekend’s Gold Derby box office prediction game seemed like a no-brainer, and yet, 118 players picked “Beast” to be the #1 movie vs. the 40 that correctly picked “Dragon Ball Super,” and then 49 players (about a third) picked “Beast” to be #2 vs. other choices. Only one player with the numbered handle of “1007382637” scored five out of six in the August 12 box office game by correctly guessing the top four movies.

On Friday, George (“Mad Max: Fury Road”) Miller’s new movie “Three Thousand Years of Longing,” also starring Idris Elba with Tilda Swinton, will be released, as will the horror film “The Invitation.” You can check back on Wednesday for our thoughts on how each of those movies might fare.