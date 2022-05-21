Box office: ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ becomes A24’s highest-grossing hit ever

Over the past few months, we’ve written quite a bit about Daniels’ “Everything Everywhere All at Once” starring Michelle Yeoh, and a lot of that has to do with the fact that the movie has become quite a breakthrough box office hit for distributor A24. On Saturday, May 21 the movie officially became A24’s highest-grossing hit ever, having surpassed the $50.02 million made by the Safdies’ “Uncut Gems” starring Adam Sandler.

Last Sunday, the action-comedy had grossed $47 million after another $3.3 million weekend, and it continued to deliver counter-programming to Marvel’s “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” even while exploring the similar concept of a “multiverse.” On Friday, it crossed $50 million but was still slightly behind the gross for “Uncut Gems.”

A24 is going to celebrate its 10th anniversary in 2023, and in those 10 years, it has established itself as an indie distributor who veers towards edgier films and genre fare, having had quite a bit of success with the films of Ari Aster (“Hereditary” and “Midsommar”) and Robert Eggers (“The Witch” and “The Lighthouse”). The studio also made history by releasing Barry Jenkins’ “Moonlight,” which went on to win Best Picture in 2017.

Although the production on “Everything Everywhere” was hindered by the pandemic, A24 brought it to this year’s South by Southwest Film Festival, where it was the opening night film. Almost immediately, the movie began to rack up rave reviews, and as of this writing, it’s “Certified Fresh” with an amazing 96% on Rotten Tomatoes from 280 reviews.

The studio released Daniels’ action-comedy into 10 theaters in late March when it grossed $500,000 (or $50,000 per venue), which is still the best showing for a limited release this year. It took a few weeks for A24 to expand the movie nationwide on April 8 when it made $6 million in 1,250 theaters to take sixth place. The following week, it added another 1,000 theaters nationwide and moved up to fourth place, but otherwise, it’s remained in the top 5 for the past few weeks despite the introduction of bigger movies like “Doctor Strange.”

It’s a great showing for an indie movie that has stuck to its guns with a theatrical-only release from the get-go, and A24 has even pushed back the movie’s planned VOD release until June to keep the theatrical love going. Even if the movie does come out on VOD in June, there’s a good chance it will continue to make money in theaters and stay in the top 10 until then.

We’ll have to wait even longer to see if the popularity of the movie in theaters will eventually be converted into awards nominations at year’s end, but becoming only A24’s second movie to gross $50 million is a pretty good start as more people discover this rather unique and special film.

Check back on Sunday for the full box office report from the weekend.