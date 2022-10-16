Box office: ‘Halloween Ends’ shuts down long-running horror franchise on a lower note

With Halloween just a few weeks away, it made sense for Universal to release the grand finale of the 45-year-old franchise, “Halloween Ends,” on the same date as it did “Halloween Kills” last year. Maybe it made less sense to release it day-and-date on its streaming service, Peacock, since that gave diehard horror fans another option to see the movie without paying movie ticket prices.

“Halloween Ends” wrapped up director David Gordon Green’s trilogy, as well as the overarching story for Jamie Lee Curtis’ Laurie Strode, which began with John Carpenter’s 1978 original. Universal released “Halloween Ends” into 3,901 theaters with previews on Thursday that brought in $5.4 million, Although “Ends” wound up with a decent $20.2 million on Friday, it’s projected to only make $41.3 million for the weekend box office. That’s less than the $49.4 million with which “Kills” opened this weekend last year.

SEE October 2022 box office preview: ‘Black Adam’ and Michael Myers lead a month full of prestige pics

That opening is still better than most of the other movies in the franchise pre-Green. Although the reviews were only slightly better than last year’s “Halloween Kills,” the movie’s “C+” CinemaScore was lower than last year’s release, which scored a “B-.” That doesn’t bode well for the movie having legs, although “Barbarian” received a similar grade, and it’s proven to have great legs.

Paramount’s hit horror flick “Smile” was undaunted by the release of another high-profile horror movie, making another $12.4 million (down 33%) to take second place, with a three-week gross of $71.2 million, as it took over as the highest-grossing movie since Labor Day.

Both of Sony’s movies, “Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile” and “The Woman King,” held up well in their second and fifth weekends, respectively. “Lyle” took third place with $7.4 million, down 35%, to bring its 10-day total to $22.8 million. The Viola Davis historic epic remained in fourth place with $3.7 million, down just 29%, having grossed $59.8 million, so far.

David O. Russell’s star-studded ensemble period comedy “Amsterdam” took a massive tumble in its second weekend, dropping 55% to fifth place with $2.9 million and less than $12 million grossed so far. It looks to be one of 20th Century’s worst showings since being bought by Disney.

SEE 2022 box office hits: Every movie that made more than $100 million this year

Olivia Wilde’s period thriller “Don’t Worry Darling” dropped down a single notch to sixth place with $2.2 million (down 37%), having brought in $42.4 million as Warner Bros’ second-to-last movie of the year.

20th Century’s horror flick “Barbarian” continues to do well, maintaining seventh place with $1.4 million and almost $39 million so far.

A few weeks back, I suggested “Top Gun: Maverick” might drop out of the Top 10 soon. It sort of did last week (depending on whether the Bollywood film “PS-1” was included on the weekend chart), but with the “Avatar” re-release gone from theaters, it managed to hang on for one more week, its 21st weekend in the Top 10. That isn’t a record by any means, but darn impressive with so many other films having been released since Memorial Day.

U.A. Releasing gave Chinonye Chukwu’s “Till,” starring Danielle Deadwyler in an awards-worth turn as Emmett Till’s bereaved activist mother, a platform release into 16 theaters in select cities, where it grossed $240,940, or $15,059 per theater

Focus Features is taking a similar tact with Todd Field’s “TÁR,” starring Cate Blanchett, which expanded into 36 theaters this weekend to add another $36,000 ($10,000 per theater) for its current total of $585,000 after two weekends, with a further expansion into 100 theaters planned for this Friday.

It looks like a majority of players will go 6 for 6 in this week’s box office prediction game with players’ picks for fifth place being divided evenly between “Amsterdam,” “The Woman King,” and “Don’t Worry Darling,” making that the big decider for the weekend. Seven players got a perfect 6 for 6 in their predictions for the October 7 box office game with “Ashbouk11” getting the highest point score.

On Friday, Dwayne Johnson’s “Black Adam” takes on Julia Roberts and George Clooney in the rom-com, “Ticket to Paradise.” Check back on Wednesday for our box office preview for the weekend.