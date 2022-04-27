Box office weekend preview: Can Liam Neeson’s 5th pandemic release ‘Memory’ break into Top 5?

April comes to an end with minimal wide releases for the final weekend – just one, actually. This isn’t too unusual, since we’ve been seeing this sort of thing every month this year so far. In this case, it might just be the fact that no studio wants to open a movie in the week before (or after) Marvel Studios’ “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.” (Marvel famously shifted 2018’s “Avenger: Infinity War” and 2019’s “Avengers: Endgame” forward a week into late April rather than its customary May/summer movie season kick-off date.) Read on for your box office weekend preview for April 29 – May 1.

Into this week comes Liam Neeson’s revenge-thriller “Memory,” the Oscar-nominated actor’s fifth movie released during the pandemic and fourth directly to theaters. It’s kind of crazy, but indeed, Open Road Films released the first two, “Honest Thief” and “The Marksman,” while movie theaters in New York and L.A. remained closed, yet both made about $15 million. “Blacklight” was released in mid-February this year by Briarcliff Entertainment (an offshoot of Open Road), and that tanked with just $3.5 million in a week already hampered by the advent of the Omicron variant of COVID.

A little over two months later, Briarcliff is giving it another go with this remake of a little-known Belgian film called “The Memory of a Killer,” teaming Neeson with director Martin Campbell of “Goldeneye,” “Casino Royale,” and last year’s “The Protegé.” “Memory” also stars Monica Bellucci (from “The Matrix Reloaded”) in her highest-profile release since the James Bond movie “Spectre,” and also stars Guy Pearce and Ray Stevenson.

There seems to be an audience for these kinds of movies from Neeson, but it’s just as apparent that those audiences seem to be waning, especially if you consider that at least the first two “Taken” movies grossed over $100 million in North America. And yet, his post-”Taken” action movies did decently at first, but then led to “A Walk Among the Tombstones” and “Run All Night,” both which topped out at $26 million.

Although reviews on the movie are still embargoed, I have a feeling critics won’t be giving Neeson’s latest too many rave reviews, so it’s going into a weekend where it will have to rely on diehard Neeson fans to stand any chance.

“Memory” could very well break into the Top 5 this coming weekend, but it’s competing against stronger returning movies, and it will depend how well “Everything Everywhere All at Once” and Nicholas Cage’s “Massive Talent” hold up this weekend. There isn’t an estimated theater count at the time of this writing, so Briarcliff could be putting “Memory” in anywhere between 2,000 and 2,800 theaters, but it would definitely need to step up promotion if it wants to crack $5 million this weekend.

It seems likely this weekend will be won once again by “The Bad Guys” with “Sonic the Hedgehog 2” following in second place, so at least the Top 4 will mostly be the same as last week.