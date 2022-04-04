Box office: ‘Morbius’ kicks off April with a weaker opening for a comic book flick

April was supposed to kick off a month of big box office blockbusters, beginning with Oscar winner Jared Leto starring as Sony Pictures’ “Morbius,” a Spider-Man-related anti-hero to continue the studio’s attempt to milk its Marvel Comics properties. The movie pulled in $5.7 million in Thursday previews, leading to $17.1 million on Friday, but it ended up with only $39.1 million estimated for the weekend, which was much lower than most predictions. That was an average of $9,161 in 4,268 theaters.

While most Gold Derby box office gamers had “Morbius” winning the weekend, it was interesting to see how many had it making over $50 million rather than between $25 and $50 million. 112 Gold Derby players picked the correct amount of $25 to $50 million for their #1 pick, but personally, I’d love to find out which 12 players had the movie opening over $75 million.

SEE Grab the popcorn and sound off in our movie forums

If you read my monthly preview, you might remember that I originally projected the to open over $50 million, but that was until I actually saw the movie, and I knew it wasn’t going to play. Sure enough, the critics savaged the movie, and “Morbius” also received a C+ from audience polling group, CinemaScore, which is pretty awful, but especially for what’s meant to be a mainstream comic book movie. For context, no other movie has rated that low this year, and the last comic book movies to score that low were 2015’s “Fantastic Four” with a C- rating and “Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance” with a C+ three years earlier.

Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum’s rom-com adventure “The Lost City” dropped to second place with $14.8 million, down 51% from its opening weekend, but with $54.6 million grossed so far.

Robert Pattinson’s turn as “The Batman” took third place with $10.8 million, down 47%, and it is currently the highest grossing movie of the year with $349 million total.

Sony’s “Uncharted” remained in fourth place with $3.6 million and $138.9 million grossed so far, while the Tegulu-language hit “RRR” plummeted to sixth place with $1.6 million, down a whopping 83% from its third place opening last week. It has grossed $11.1 million, but is likely to lose a bunch of theaters next week.

The majority of users had “Uncharted” pulling back ahead of “RRR” for the weekend, but the Anime prequel “Jujutsu Kaisen 0: The Movie” remained in fifth place despite a 57% drop in its third weekend. This weekend, it brought in less than $2 million but has grossed $29.7 million so far. Nine players got that one right.

SEE Box office: All time domestic top-grossing movies

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” continues to stick around in the top 10 after crossing the $800 million mark last week, making another $1.4 this weekend to move up to seventh place.

“Everything Everywhere All At Once,” starring Michelle Yeoh (“Crazy Rich Asians”), added just 28 theaters in its second weekend of release, but that was enough for it to break into the top 10 with $1 million.

Chris Pine starred in the action-thriller “The Contractor,” given a minimal limited release into 489 theaters by Paramount, while at the same time being available On Demand. It took in an estimated $535,000 this weekend or about $1,000 per venue, to take 12th place.

Focus Features released Goran Stolevski’s Macedonian period thriller-fantasy “You Won’t Be Alone,” starring Noomi Rapace, into 147 theaters a few months after its Sundance Film Festival premiere in January. It grossed $125,000 or $850 per venue, not enough to make it into the top 10.

This coming Friday, we get two very different movies in wide release, “Sonic the Hedgehog 2” from Paramount, the first PG family release in many months, and Michael Bay’s action-thriller “Ambulance,” starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, plus “Everything Everywhere All At Once” will expand nationwide. Will that be enough for it to break into the top 5?