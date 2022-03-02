Box office predictions: Will ‘The Batman’ beat ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’s’ opening weekend numbers?

The opening weekend numbers for “Spider-Man: No Way Home” are still the best of the pandemic era. The Sony/Marvel comic book film starring Tom Holland earned $260 million domestically during its initial debut (Friday, December 17 – Sunday, December 19) and is still raking in the dough months later with an estimated total of $780 million. Now, all eyes are on whether the next big-budget superhero flick, Warner Bros. Pictures’ “The Batman,” can match or even beat Spidey’s numbers at the box office. The Robert Pattinson movie opens Friday, March 4 from writer/director Matt Reeves.

Right now at Gold Derby, you can predict which movies will earn the #1 through #5 spots at the U.S. box office for this weekend, March 4 – March 6. You can also forecast how much money the weekend's highest-grossing film will rake in.

“The Batman” is the 10th live action feature film featuring the caped crusader in a leading role. (See all “Batman” movies ranked.) Pattinson’s story is set in Bruce Wayne’s second year of fighting crime. Our hero uncovers corruption in Gotham City while coming into contact with popular antagonists such as Catwoman (Zoe Kravitz), the Riddler (Paul Dano) and the Penguin (Colin Farrell).

In the decades before Pattinson’s debut, many other big-name stars have donned the black cape, including Michael Keaton, Val Kilmer, George Clooney, Christian Bale and Ben Affleck. Since the new “The Batman” movie is another reboot of the popular character, it does not fit into the DC Extended Universe.

How much money will “The Batman” rake in during its opening weekend? Here are Gold Derby’s box office predictions:

What movie will be #1 at U.S. box office?

1st choice: “The Batman”

2nd choice: “Uncharted”

3rd choice: “Jackass Forever”

How much money will the #1 movie make?

1st choice: More than $100 million

2nd choice: $75 million – $100 million

3rd choice: $50 million – $75 million

What movie will be #2 at U.S. box office?

1st choice: “Uncharted”

2nd choice: “Dog”

3rd choice: “The Batman”

What movie will be #3 at U.S. box office?

1st choice: “Dog”

2nd choice: “Spider-Man: No Way Home”

3rd choice: “Death on the Nile”

What movie will be #4 at U.S. box office?

1st choice: “Spider-Man: No Way Home”

2nd choice: “Dog”

3rd choice: “Death on the Nile”

What movie will be #5 at U.S. box office?

1st choice: “Death on the Nile”

2nd choice: “Jackass Forever”

3rd choice: “Spider-Man: No Way Home”

Financial numbers and rankings are based upon weekend data (Friday-Saturday-Sunday) featured at Variety Insight.