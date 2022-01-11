Box office predictions: Will ‘Scream 5’ take down ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ this weekend?

After four weeks dominating the box office, will “Spider-Man: No Way Home” finally be dethroned this weekend? “Scream 5” bows on Friday and features the original cast (Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox and David Arquette) back in action investigating a new killer wearing the iconic Ghostface mask. Nostalgia could be enough to put this fifth installment from the “Scream” series in the top position on the domestic chart.

Co-directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett helm this latest “Scream” slasher for Paramount Pictures, which takes place 25 years after the original Woodsboro murders. They replace original director Wes Craven, who died in 2015. This marks the first “Scream” film since “Scream 4” bowed a decade ago to mixed reviews. Joining Campbell, Cox and Arquette are newbies Melissa Barrera, Mason Gooding, Jenna Ortega and Jack Quaid.

“Scream” is one of the most successful horror franchises of all time, with the original 1996 movie earning $103 million in the states. “Scream 2” (1997) brought in $101 million, “Scream 3” (2000) scored $89 million and “Scream 4” (2011) topped out at $38 million.

Sony/Marvel’s “Spider-Man: No Way Home” is coming off its fourth week of record-breaking ticket sales, where its estimated total is now $669 million domestic ($1.5 billion worldwide). Not only is it the biggest Spidey movie ever, but it’s currently in the #6 spot on the all-time domestic list, behind only “Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens,” “Avengers: Endgame,” “Avatar,” “Black Panther” and “Avengers: Infinity War.”

Last weekend’s other box office money-makers were “Sing 2” ($11.9 million), “The 355” ($4.7 million), “The King’s Man” ($3.2 million), “American Underdog” ($2.4 million) and “The Matrix Resurrections” ($1.8 million).

