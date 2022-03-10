Box office predictions: Just how much money will ‘The Batman’ make in its 2nd weekend?

During its first weekend of release, “The Batman” made an eye-popping $134 million at the U.S. box office. That’s the biggest domestic haul of the 2022 calendar year and the second overall of this pandemic era, behind only “Spider-Man: No Way Home” at $260 million in December 2021. Now, all box office pundits are focusing their attention on “The Batman’s” second weekend in theaters. Just how much money will Robert Pattinson‘s comic book movie add to its total?

The Warner Bros. Pictures flick is the 10th live action film featuring the caped crusader in a leading role. (See all “Batman” movies ranked.) Writer/director Matt Reeves brings a gritty noir style to his version of “The Batman,” with critics and audiences eating it up — it’s been “certified fresh” at Rotten Tomatoes based on positive reviews and reactions. In this reboot, Pattinson’s Bruce Wayne uncovers corruption in Gotham City while coming into contact with popular antagonists like Catwoman (Zoe Kravitz), the Riddler (Paul Dano) and the Penguin (Colin Farrell).

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” dropped 67.5% in ticket sales between its first weekend and second weekend, from $260 million to $84 million. Will “The Batman” now experience a similar percentage drop? If so, that would mean it’d still bring in a respectable $44 million during its second weekend of release.

Actually, $44 million is the same amount that “Uncharted” found during its opening weekend — that film held the title of the biggest 2022 debut before “The Batman” came along. Other 2022 hits in the states include “Scream 5” ($30 million debut), “Jackass Forever” ($23 million debut) and “Death on the Nile” ($12 million debut).

“The Batman” arguably has an easy go of things for the upcoming weekend since there are no new wide releases to compete against. Indeed, the next two nationwide premieres aren’t until March 18: Sony Pictures’ “Umma” and Lionsgate’s “The Unbreakable Boy.” And the next big budget comic book movie, Sony Pictures’ “Morbius,” doesn’t debut wide until April 1.

That means “The Batman’s” biggest competition this weekend will come from movies already in theaters — things like “Uncharted,” “Dog,” “Spider-Man,” “Death on the Nile,” “Sing 2,” “Jackass Forever” and “Cyrano.”

How much money will “The Batman” rake in during its opening weekend? Here are Gold Derby’s box office predictions:

What movie will be #1 at U.S. box office?

1st choice: “The Batman”

2nd choice: “Spider-Man: No Way Home”

3rd choice: “Death on the Nile”

How much money will the #1 movie make?

1st choice: $50 million – $75 million

2nd choice: $75 million – $100 million

3rd choice: More than $100 million

What movie will be #2 at U.S. box office?

1st choice: “Uncharted”

2nd choice: “Death on the Nile”

3rd choice: “Marry Me”

What movie will be #3 at U.S. box office?

1st choice: “Dog”

2nd choice: “Spider-Man: No Way Home”

3rd choice: “Death on the Nile”

What movie will be #4 at U.S. box office?

1st choice: “Spider-Man: No Way Home”

2nd choice: “Dog”

3rd choice: “Death on the Nile”

What movie will be #5 at U.S. box office?

1st choice: “Death on the Nile”

2nd choice: “Jackass Forever”

3rd choice: “Spider-Man: No Way Home”

