Box office preview: ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ will dominate a Christmas weekend with plenty of new offerings

With “Avatar: The Way of Water” winning its first weekend at the box office, it’s likely to keep that ball rolling with a second weekend in the $65 to 75 million range, since we’ll already be into the holiday week when most kids are out of school and parents are on their holiday break from work. Read on for Gold Derby’s box office preview.

Opening on Wednesday is “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish,” the sequel to the popular 2011 “Shrek” spin-off that opened with $34.1 million in October of that year and went on to gross $149.2 million domestic and $555 million globally. Once again featuring the voice of Antonio Banderas as its title character, the sequel introduces some new characters, including Florence Pugh as Goldilocks and John Mulaney as Jack Horner, as well as brings back Salma Hayak’s Kitty Softpaws.”

Although the original “Puss in Boots” didn’t do nearly as well as any of the prior “Shrek” movies, reviews for the sequel have been decent with it currently at 97% on Rotten Tomatoes. The best barometer for this sequel would probably be last year’s “Sing 2,” which opened with $38 million in its own five-day weekend around Christmas Day (which fell on a Saturday) with $22.3 million of that amount on the three-day weekend. That movie also opened against the second weekend of “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” which made $84.5 million, though “Avatar 2” will probably end up lower.

The good thing about the movie is that it should have a wider audience for an animated movie than just kids and their parents, and that should allow “The Last Wish” to open in second place with over $25 million after roughly $5 to 6 million on Wednesday and Thursday.

There are two other movies opening on Friday, the Whitney Houston biopic “I Wanna Dance with Somebody” and Damien Chazelle’s “Babylon,” his tribute to Old Hollywood, which will try to bring in business from audiences not so interested in the other two choices.

“Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody” stars Naomi Ackie (“Master of None”) as the award-winning pop diva with the voice of gold who died tragically in 2012. The movie, directed by Kasi Lemmons and co-starring Stanley Tucci as record producer/exec. Clive Davis, covers her entire life and career, beginning with her early days singing in Newark, New Jersey.

Reviews won’t be released until sometime on Wednesday, so Sony clearly isn’t expecting a ton of critical raves, although fans of Houston’s music, who want to learn more about her life and career should be impressed by Ms. Ackie’s portrayal. Opening on Friday, the movie should be able to take in $14 to 17 million, although most of its business may be on Christmas Day as something for families to see together or in the week that follows.

The fifth feature film from the Oscar-winning Chazelle (“La La Land”) may be a tougher sell for general audiences, though it does have a star-studded cast, led by Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt, even though it’s “Narcos: Mexico” star Diego Calva, who steals the movie. The movie has received mixed reviews and is currently at 64% at Rotten Tomatoes, and audiences are likely to be just as mixed, even if the movie should find some fans. If it makes $10 to 12 million, that wouldn’t be a bad start, and it should be able to bring in some holiday business, but I expect it to top out around $50 million without significant awards love in January.

In addition to the above, two movies currently in limited release will expand wider with Darren Aronofsky’s “The Whale,” starring Oscar front-runner Brendan Fraser, expanding on Wednesday and Sam Mendes’ “Empire of Light” adding a few hundred more theaters on Friday. “The Whale” has generally been doing better in limited release, but A24 is going slowly, expanding it into 500 or so theaters, and that might not be enough to get into the top five, even as other returning movies lose a lot of their theaters. “Empire of Light” is already nearly D.O.A. after an attempted expansion last weekend, and it’s going to struggle to get much business against so much stronger fare.

Other movies with awards potential will also open this weekend, including Sarah Polley’s “Women Talking,” starring Rooney Mara, Jessie Buckley, Claire Foy, Ben Whishaw, Frances McDormand and many more. Adapted from Miriam Toews’s best-selling novel, the movie has already been earmarked as a favorite in the Adapted Screenplay category as well as for many of its performances.

IFC Films will release “Corsage,” starring Vicky Krieps, Austria’s selection for the Oscars, while Sony Pictures Classics releases “Living,” a remake of Akira Kurosawa’s “Ikiru,” starring Bill Nighy.

Check back on Monday, Dec. 26, to see how movies fared over the holiday weekend. There will be no weekend preview next week (since there are no new wide releases), but there will be another box office recap and the first of 2023 on Monday, Jan. 2.

