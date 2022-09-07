Box office preview: Fall movie season kicks off with horror, Hindi superheroes, historic epics

This past Labor Day weekend looked like it could be one of the worst in recent memory. Thankfully, it was salvaged by National Cinema Day and the overwhelming success of “Top Gun: Maverick.” Read on for Gold Derby’s box office preview.

This coming weekend, those recovering from the throes of awards love out of Venice and Telluride might be prepping for TIFF in Toronto, but everyone else will have a few new options in theaters, just nothing being released particularly wide.

First up, there’s Zach Cregger’s horror film “Barbarian” starring Georgina Campbell, Bill Skarsgard and Justin Long. It’s a pretty crazy film that starts out as a simple high-concept surrounding two strangers stuck sharing the same Airbnb, which then turns into something quite different.

Skarsgard is no stranger to horror hits, having played the villainous clown Pennywise in Warner Bros’ 2017 adaptation of Stephen King’s “It,” which achieved the biggest horror opening ever with $123.4 million this very weekend five years ago. Its sequel “It Chapter Two” opened with $91.1 million two years later. Long has also been in a few horror films, most notably Kevin Smith’s “Tusk,” but he also appears in Neil LaBute’s “House of Darkness,” which hits select theaters this same weekend.

20th Century Studios is only opening “Barbarian” in around 2,200 theaters, maybe a few hundred more, which isn’t great, but “Barbarian” should be generating enough buzz among those who have seen it that it can pull off a #1 opening somewhere close to $10 million.

Opening in about a third as many theaters, estimated at 750, is the Hindu-language Bollywood superhero movie “Brahmastra Vol. 1: Shiva,” which is also opening in more mainstream venues than most Bollywood films normally get, partially thanks to the Telugu hit “RRR” earlier in the year. American audiences might not be familiar with filmmaker Ayan Mukerji, who has been working on this project, the first of a planned trilogy, for five years. They also might not be very familiar with his leading man Ranbir Kapoor or British actress Alia Bhatt – who happens to be married to Kapoor – but at least she had a small role in “RRR,” and they’re both quite popular, award-winning actors in India.

The question is whether Americans are still open-minded enough to give this superhero epic a chance, or whether it will be relying solely on the vast Indo-American populace in North America. It should be able to make somewhere between $4 million and $6 million this weekend, which should be enough for second place with many of last week’s offerings dropping off.

This weekend’s anomaly might be the historic war movie “Medieval,” starring Ben Foster as little-known 15th Century Czech war commander Jan Zizka, along with Sophie Lowe, Til Schweiger, Matthew Goode and Michael Caine. Directed by Czech filmmaker Petr Jákl, this English language epic is being released by indie upstart, The Avenue, supposedly into over 1,000 theaters.

Although the movie offers similar epic battles as seen on HBO’s popular “House of the Dragon” series, it just doesn’t have the marketing push it needs to succeed, even in a relatively weak market. It could squeak into the Top 10 with slightly more than a million, with so many other movies taking a tumble with the holiday (and National Cinema Day) removed from the equation.

Other movies opening this weekend include the rom-com “About Fate,” starring Emma Roberts and Thomas Mann, as well as playwright Neil Labute’s thriller “House of Darkness,” also starring Justin Long, along with Kate Bosworth, both of those likely to get more limited releases.

Still, this looks like another awful weekend, in which the Top 10 movies are likely to end up with less than $30 million between them.