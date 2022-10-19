Box office preview: Dwayne Johnson’s ‘Black Adam’ takes on Julia Roberts, George Clooney reunion

This past weekend, “Halloween Ends” had a decent but somewhat lower-than-expected opening of $41.3 million, which means we’re back to relying on the superhero movies to salvage a box office in which horror has thrived but generally has been down. For example, “Halloween Ends” had the biggest weekend for ANY movie since Jordan Peele’s “Nope” in late July. Read on for Gold Derby’s box office preview.

Along comes Dwayne Johnson and his superhero passion project “Black Adam,” which has long been in development, but now, it becomes the first superhero movie in theaters since July’s “DC League of Super Pets” (also featuring and produced by Johnson) and Marvel’s “Thor: Love and Thunder.” Black Adam began life in the comics as the arch-nemesis of Shazam, but in recent years, he’s become more of an anti-hero, protecting the people of his country from outside oppressors.

The Rock has been wanting to play Black Adam for over a decade, and in finally coming to fruition, it also allowed him to introduce the Justice Society to superhero movie fans. This version of the DC super-group features Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate, Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Noah Centineo as Atomsmasher and Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone. “Black Adam” also reteams Johnson with his “Jungle Cruise” director, Jaume Collet-Sera.

Dwayne Johnson’s track record includes four “Fast and Furious” movies that have amassed $4 billion worldwide between them, as well as the “Hobbs and Shaw” spin-off and two blockbuster “Jumanji” movies, which add another $2.5 million to Johnson’s worldwide take. 2021’s “Jungle Cruise” braved the first summer after theaters reopened, and that managed to make $117 million in North America despite the box office not quite being back up to speed. Although Johnson’s movies “Baywatch” in 2017 and “Skyscraper” in 2018 were atypical of Johnson’s box office draw – neither of them making $100 million domestically – both “Hobbs and Shaw” and “Jumanji: The Next Level” in 2019 opened closer to $60 million each.

Reviews for “Black Adam” were released on Tuesday afternoon, and they were mixed at best with it currently at 53% on Rotten Tomatoes, at the time of this writing. That might not have much of an effect on opening weekend, but if audiences agree with the critics, expect a big drop in its second weekend, even with little direct competition.

“Black Adam” should still bring a diverse and younger audience into theaters with somewhere between $64 and 70 million, and it should remain the #1 movie for at least two weeks and maybe right up to when Marvel’s “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” opens on November 11.

Universal is releasing the rom-com “Ticket to Paradise” as counter-programming to “Black Adam” with the key selling point being that it reunites A-listers Julia Roberts and George Clooney for the first time since 2016’s “Money Monster.” In this comedy, they’re playing the divorced parents of Kaitlyn Dever (Emmy nominee for “Dopesick”), who want to stop her from “ruining her life” by getting married at too young an age, traveling together to a tropical resort to do so.

Roberts has only been in a few movies since “Money Monster,” including a voice role in “Smurfs: The Lost Village,” and Clooney hasn’t done much more, directing and starring in the Netflix sci-fi movie “The Midnight Sky” and then directing the Amazon drama “The Tender Bar.” In some ways, that makes “Ticket to Paradise” more of an event film just by bringing Roberts and Clooney back together on the big screen, the two having been particularly great together in Steven Soderbergh’s “Ocean’s 11” and its sequel “Ocean’s 12.”

Unfortunately, comedies and especially romantic comedies have not been faring well at the box office with the exception being “The Lost City,” which teamed Sandra Bullock – another beloved box office star from the ‘90s – with Channing Tatum, generally targeting a younger audience than “Ticket to Paradise.” That opened with $30.4 million, but also had very little direct competition.

“Ticket to Paradise” already opened overseas a few weeks back where it’s racked up fairly decent reviews with 69% on Rotten Tomatoes, and it’s the type of movie that could be greatly helped by strong reviews. It’s also quite a pleasant and enjoyable comedy that should play well with audiences, so look for it to get a decent CinemaScore and for it to leg out through the next couple weeks.

Although the audience that might go to see “Ticket to Paradise” might be different than the one that might be interested in “Black Adam,” it still has a ceiling of how well it might do even with two big name stars.

“Ticket to Paradise” should be able to bring in $12 to 15 million this weekend, although that would mean a third-place opening behind “Halloween Ends,” which is likely to have a substantial drop-off this weekend.

Opening in select theaters after winning a number of prestigious awards at the Venice Film Festival, Martin McDonagh‘s “The Banshees of Inisherin” stars Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleason as two long-time friends in a small Irish community, who have a falling out to hilarious and horrifying results.

Check back on Sunday to see how the movies above fared.