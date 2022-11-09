Box office preview: ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ hopes to storm into theaters with new November opening record

After months of tepid to lukewarm box office showings, Marvel Studios releases its third feature film of 2022 this weekend: “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” It might be an even bigger and more important release for Marvel and Disney than the sequels “Dr. Strange into the Multiverse of Madness” and “Thor: Love and Thunder” earlier in the year.

The big onus hanging over the Ryan Coogler-directed sequel is the 2020 death of Chadwick Boseman, who played the titular “Black Panther” in the 2018 hit that won three Oscars after becoming the fifth (now sixth) highest-grossing movie of all time. “Wakanda Forever” does deal with the absence of Boseman’s T’Challa, but Coogler wisely put more focus on some of the other returning cast/characters, including Letitia Wright’s Shuri, Angela Bassett’s Queen Ramonda, Danai Gurira’s Okoye and Lupita Nyong’o’s Nakia – basically, the women of Wakanda.

On top of that, the sequel introduces a few important characters from the comics to the MCU, including Tenoch Huerta (“The Forever Purge”) as Namor, the king of an underwater kingdom that becomes at odds with Wakanda. It also welcomes Dominique Thorn (“If Beale Street Could Talk”) as Riri Williams, a 19-year-old genius scientist who builds her own armor to become Ironheart. She’s getting her own Disney+ series soon.

The original “Black Panther” movie came out in February 2018 after T’Challa’s introduction in 2016’s “Captain America: The Winter Soldier,” opening with an astounding $202 million. It was the #1 movie for five weeks in a row, eventually amassing over $700 million in North America and $1.3 billion worldwide, remaining Marvel’s highest-grossing release until “Avengers: Endgame” in 2019. (It was also the fifth highest-grossing movie domestically until “Top Gun: Maverick” passed it a few months back.)

Still, it was a hugely popular movie that is finally getting a sequel after four years, so you can safely presume that many of those who saw the first movie once, twice, or many more times, will be out to theaters opening weekend to see the sequel before anything gets spoiled. (A number of wealthy black celebrities bought out whole theaters and gave away free tickets, so we’ll see if that happens again this time.)

Reviews were released on Tuesday afternoon, and they were generally positive with 87% on Rotten Tomatoes (at the time of writing this), which means that the sequel has ably avoided some of the critical scrutiny of recent years due to the huge output of superhero fare.

It’s fair game to ponder whether “Wakanda Forever” can match the $202 million opening of “Black Panther,” especially without Boseman or Michael B. Jordan, but fans of that first movie have been patiently awaiting Wakanda’s return since it last appeared in 2019’s “Avengers: Endgame.” It’s also been a minute since the last bonafide box office blockbuster, so movies should be swarming this weekend, as “Wakanda Forever” shouldn’t have any problem besting the previous November opening record of $158 million, held by “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire.” It’s probably going to come very, very close to making $200 million this weekend.

Also opening this Friday is Steven Spielberg’s semi-autobiographical “The Fabelmans,” starring Michelle Williams, Paul Dano, Seth Rogen, Judd Hirsch and Gabriel LaBelle as the teenage “Sammy Fabelman” aka Spielberg as a young filmmaking enthusiast. The movie had an unprecedented (for Spielberg) world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival and has amassed an impressive number of positive reviews. A majority of Gold Derby experts and editors currently have “The Fabelmans” winning Best Picture at the Oscars, too.

Universal will be expanding Spielberg’s latest into a nationwide release on Nov. 23, just in time for Thanksgiving. We’ll have to see how it does at the box office in the month leading up to the first round of awards voting that includes critics and the Screen Actors Guild (SAG).

Check back on Sunday for the weekly box office recap.