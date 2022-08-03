Box office preview: Brad Pitt’s ‘Bullet Train’ speeds into theaters along with Jo Koy’s ‘Easter Sunday’ comedy

August is officially the last month of summer, but it’s also when schools start to reopen while others might take a vacation. Any movies hoping to make money this month are working against many other factors, which is why it’s become somewhat of a last resort for many studios. Read on for Gold Derby’s box office preview.

There have been more than a few blockbusters to open the month, including James Gunn’s “Guardians of the Galaxy,” David Ayer’s “Suicide Squad” and “Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw,” but this August, there aren’t any franchises to be found, other than movies already in theaters, like “Thor: Love and Thunder” and Warner Bros’ weaker-than-expected “DC League of Super-Pets.” [sad trombone]

SEE August 2022 box office preview

In some ways, Brad Pitt could be seen as a franchise, since he continues to be one of the more relevant and dependable box office superstars, despite slowing down his acting roles to focus on producing. Pitt is front and center for the action-thriller “Bullet Train,” directed by David Leitch (“Deadpool 2” and that “Hobbs and Shaw” spin-off), where he plays a hired gun with the codename “Ladybug,” who is sent to retrieve a package on a Japanese bullet train. A gaggle of assassins played by Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Bad Bunny, Zazie Beetz, Joey King, Brian Tyree Henry and more try to stop him, and it also stars Sandra Bullock as his handler.

Not counting this year’s “The Lost City,” in which Pitt played a tiny supporting role to Bullock and her co-star Channing Tatum, Pitt last starred in James Gray’s “Ad Astra” in September 2019, which opened with $19 million and grossed $50.2 million domestically. A few months earlier, Pitt reunited with Quentin Tarantino for “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood,” which opened with $41 million and grossed $142.5 million before garnering Pitt his first acting Oscar. Pitt’s biggest blockbuster, though, was 2013’s “World War Z,” which opened with $66.4 million and made $202.7 million domestically and $531 million worldwide.

What’s interesting is that one of Pitt’s earliest big hits back in 1994 was the adaptation of Anne Rice’s “Interview with the Vampire,” opposite Tom Cruise, who has had an amazing Renaissance this summer with the blockbuster success of “Top Gun: Maverick.” I don’t think “Bullet Train” quite fits into that same mold, since it isn’t a sequel, although it is based on a Japanese novel, similar to Cruise’s 2014 action movie “Edge of Tomorrow.” The latter opened with $28 million but still grossed $100 million domestically, which at the time was seen as a disappointment.

SEE Grab the popcorn and sound off in our movie forums

Reviews have dropped, and they’re not very good, having fallen to 58% on Rotten Tomatoes. “Bullet Train” may be the type of movie where reviews could hurt it, although plenty of frequent moviegoers will probably go see it anyway.

With Pitt not really having done much in front of the camera in recent years, combined with the ensemble cast and Leitch’s knack for impressive stunt set pieces, I can see “Bullet Train” opening better than “Tomorrow” with somewhere between $35 and $40 million to win the weekend with relative ease.

Maybe not everyone knows the name Jo Koy, but he is a Filipino-American comedian who has been doing stand-up since 1994. He has had two comedy specials on Comedy Central and another three on Netflix with his fourth Netflix special due out in September. Koy’s growing popularity has led him to be cast in the PG-13 comedy “Easter Sunday” opening this Friday, although surprisingly, he didn’t write or direct it, even though it’s based on his own experiences and stand-up comedy (which is definitely more R-rated).

The movie centers around a family gathering for Easter Sunday with a Filipino slant, and it includes some great Asian talent, including Jimmy O. Yang (“Crazy Rich Asians”), Tia Carrere (“Wayne’s World”), Eva Noblezada (“Yellow Rose”), Philippines-born Emmy-nominee Lou Diamond Phillips and many more. It’s directed by Jay Chandrasekhar, best known for his work with the comedy troupe Broken Lizard, movies like “Super Troopers” and “Beerfest.”

SEE Box office: All time domestic top-grossing movies

It’s hard to find comparisons for “Easter Sunday” other than maybe something like 2017’s “This Christmas” ($18 million opening, $49 million total) or 2008’s “Nothing Like the Holidays” ($7.5 million total), although that’s a pretty wide range between them, and those both benefitted from being holiday movies opening over the holidays.

Since “Easter Sunday” isn’t even opening over Easter, it’s really down to Jo Koy’s fanbase and whether they’ll rush out to see his first feature. Most of those fans might try to see the movie in its early Thursday previews, which might not leave a lot of business for the weekend, but being in 3,200 theaters should allow it to open somewhere between $6 and $7 million. Take special note that “Easter Sunday” will fall somewhere within a morass of other returning movies that will also end up in the $6 to $7 million range, so it has a ton of competition to get into the top five this weekend.

Opening in limited release before a nationwide expansion on August 12, the slasher-comedy “Bodies Bodies Bodies” has a young ensemble cast that includes Amandla Stenberg, Maria Bakalova, Rachel Sennott, Pete Davidson and the not-so-young Lee Pace. Directed by Dutch actress Halina Reijn, the movie premiered at SXSW to decent buzz. A24 is hoping a more moderate release this weekend might attract a younger audience than might go out to see Pitt or Koy, but it could also help build further word-of-mouth for “Bodies Bodies Bodies’” to make some headway against next week’s softer nationwide offerings. As of now, it’s doubtful, the movie will open in the top 10 this weekend, but we’ll circle back next week to see where it winds up once it goes wide.

Another movie that premiered at SXSW — in fact, it won the top two prizes at the film fest — is James Morosini’s comedy “I Love My Dad,” which pairs the 32-year-old Morosini (“The Sex Lives of College Girls”) with comedian Patton Oswalt, the latter playing the former’s father who lies and cheats so much that his son blocks him on social media, forcing his father to essentially catfish him. It will get a limited release on Friday before going to VOD on August 12.

Check back on Sunday to see how the movies above and others fared.