Box office preview: ‘Halloween Ends’ hopes to finish horror franchise on a high note

Since we’re now into October, the desire for horror is increasing with Halloween approaching, even with four horror movies (or thrillers) being released in September and with “Smile” successfully being the #1 movie for two weekends in a row.

Along comes filmmaker David Gordon Green and “Halloween Ends,” the finale of his trilogy and apparently, to the entire franchise, at least the one that started with John Carpenter’s 1978 horror classic that introduced Jamie Lee Curtis as Laurie Strode and “The Shape” – later given the name “Michael Myers.” Read on for Gold Derby’s box office preview.

“Halloween” has had a long history of ups and downs at the box office leading up til 2018, when Green’s “requel” was generally well-received, It also did fantastic at the box office, opening with $76.2 million, which is greater than every single other entry had grossed IN TOTAL up until that point. (Rob Zombie’s first “Halloween” remake made $77.5 million globally, and that remained the highest-grossing movie in the entire franchise until Green’s movie came along.) The 2018 “Halloween” received exemplary reviews with 96% on Rotten Tomatoes, and it even debuted at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) as part of its “Midnight Madness” track.

Green was already well into the sequel, “Halloween Kills,” when COVID hit in early 2020, so that was delayed for a year and released in October 2021. It wasn’t received nearly as well, either by critics or audiences — its CinemaScore dropped from “B+” for the first movie to “B-” for the second – plus Universal decided to release it simultaneously on its new streaming network, Peacock. Maybe it was no surprise when it opened under $50 million (more than the original 1978 movie made in total) and wound up with only $92 million, domestically, compared to the predecessor’s $159 domestic gross and $255.4 million worldwide.

That slump from one movie to the next could either have been due to the pandemic or to the movie being so relatively available on streaming, both giving horror enthusiasts a good excuse not to see “Halloween Kills” in theaters. Universal is taking the same approach with the finale, streaming it to Peacock at the exact same time as it gets a theatrical release. There doesn’t seem to be much rhyme or reason to this decision, because one would think even those who didn’t care for “Kills” would want to go see the finale with a rabid audience of fellow horror fans.

Even more worrying is that Universal has taken its sweet time showing “Halloween Ends” to most critics, waiting until Wednesday night with reviews embargoed until Thursday afternoon – most true fans will have already bought tickets to see the movie on Thursday night or Friday to avoid any spoilers. Or they could just hit “play” on Peacock on Thursday night and not even have to worry about parking, babysitters, etc. To be honest, it’s still hard to suss out what is going through the mind of horror and “Halloween” fans in terms of the best way to watch this movie. Everyone will be different, but it’s hard to imagine that being on Peacock won’t cut into the movie’s box office, although it should still be good for close to $50 million or slightly more.

Even so, “Halloween Ends” is the only new wide release this weekend with a few other notable limited releases, including U.A. Releasing’s “Till” biopic, starring Danielle Deadwyler as the mother of the murdered Emmett Till (played by Jalyn Hall), as she tries to get justice. It’s a performance that is likely to be talked about a lot as we move further into awards season, although it won’t be playing nationwide until October 28.

Another smaller release is Claire Denis’ “Stars at Noon,” starring Margaret Qualley and Joe Alwyn, which is getting a rather low-profile limited release by A24 this weekend. Mubi will be releasing Park Chan-wook’s new murder-mystery romance, “Decision to Leave” – South Korea’s submission for the Oscars – on its streaming network sometime this fall, but it will play in a few select theaters this coming Friday.

Check back on Sunday to see how these movies fared in the bigger picture that is the box office.