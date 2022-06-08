Weekend box office preview: ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ looks to take Tom Cruise’s ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ down a notch

After an astounding kick-off for the June box office with Tom Cruise and “Top Gun: Maverick” continuing to dominate, Universal is hoping to have its own summer 2022 blockbuster smash with “Jurassic World: Dominion.” The latest dinosaur flick continues the franchise that began way back in 1993 with Steven Spielberg’s “Jurassic Park.” Read on for our weekend box office preview.

Spielberg stepped away from directing the franchise after 1997’s “The Lost World: Jurassic Park,” which held onto its opening weekend record for quite a few years, but he remained on as an exec. producer and was involved with selecting “Safety Not Guaranteed” director Colin Trevorrow to helm “Jurassic World” in 2015. That would be the first new movie in the series since 2003’s “Jurassic Park III,” but it also became the only installment of the “Jurassic” franchise to open over $200 million. Its $1.7 billion made worldwide clinched Universal’s decision to keep the franchise going.

SEE Grab the popcorn and sound off in our movie forums

Chris Pratt had already broken out with his starring role in Marvel’s “Guardians of the Galaxy” a year earlier, but “Jurassic World” solidified his status as an A-list star, and it also boosted the acting career of Bryce Dallas Howard, even as she has also since shifted over to a successful career as a director.

Trevorrow didn’t return to direct “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” in 2018, since he had been scooped up and subsequently dismissed from making one of the “Star Wars” sequels. He remained on as a producer/co-writer for “Fallen Kingdom,” which was directed by Spanish filmmaker Juan Bayona (“The Impossible”). Although that opened lower with $148 million in North America, it still grossed $1.3 billion worldwide, another great example of how important international markets are for sustaining a franchise. “Fallen Kingdom” made more than twice overseas what the movie made in North America.

SEE Box office: All time domestic top-grossing movies

Trevorrow returns to direct the conclusion, but an even bigger draw for the third and/or sixth movie – depending on how you’re counting them – is the fact that “Dominion” brings back three beloved characters from the original “Jurassic Park.” Laura Dern, Sam Neill and Jeff Goldberg are all returning with much bigger roles in the new movie than mere cameos as the one Goldberg had in “Fallen Kingdom.” That actually could make a big difference for older moviegoers interested in the movie, but otherwise, “Dominion” is still going to capitalize on the general love for dinosaurs, particularly among kids.

Universal decided to test out the waters for “Jurassic World: Dominion,” releasing it a week early into 15 international markets this past weekend. It grossed $55.5 million with $18.1 million in Mexico and $15.1 million in Korea, possibly a good early sign that the movie could do similarly well in the States, especially since it’s a sequel to a movie that grossed $400 million in North America alone.

“Jurassic Park: Dominion” should be able to make at least $150 million this coming weekend, and it may end up coming closer to $160 to 170 million once people realize the franchise is finally coming to its conclusion. We’ll have to see if “Dominion” gets enough of a bump from reviews – at the time of this writing, reviews are still under embargo, though social media reactions seem mixed, at best – to do even better than “Doctor Strange’s” $187 million opening, but for now, I think it will open lower before facing Pixar’s “Lightyear” next week.

Another question this weekend is how much room will be left for other movies, specifically Tom Cruise’s sequel coming off its record-setting second weekend. “Top Gun: Maverick” is not likely to lose many theaters other than a few hundred IMAX screens dedicated to “Jurassic World.” On the other hand, every other movie currently playing in theaters is likely to lose a TON of screens, which means that movies like “Bob’s Burgers” and “Downton Abbey” and even “Doctor Strange in Multiverse of Madness” will be harder to find for those who haven’t gotten around to seeing them yet.

Check back on Sunday to see how “Jurassic World: Dominion” does, along with the full weekend box office wrap-up.