Box office preview: ‘Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile’ and David O. Russell’s ‘Amsterdam’ kick off October

After a generally miserable September at the box office, October bursts in with the promise of at least two franchise films, although things will kick off mildly with two very different movies — one based on a children’s book and the other an original.

Sony’s “Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile” is the first new PG-rated family movie in over two months. It’s hard to imagine that families who have been desperate to get the kids out of the house won’t take advantage of a new movie that is appropriate for them. Based on the 1965 children’s book by Bernard Waber, the live action hybrid movie is directed by Josh Gordon and Will Speck (“Blades of Glory”) and stars Javier Bardem, Constance Wu, Winslow Fegley, Brett Gelman and Scoot McNairy. More importantly, it features the singing voice of pop star Shawn Mendes as Lyle the Crocodile, performing songs that include ones written by Oscar-winning songwriters Benj Pasek and Justin Paul of “La La Land,” “Dear Evan Hansen” and “The Greatest Showman” fame.

“Lyle” seems to offer something that can work on two levels, since kids and younger teens might be interested in the movie as much or more for Mendes and the songs than the idea of a family adopting a singing crocodile. There have been plenty of great examples of previous family movies based on popular children’s books doing well, such as 1999’s “Stuart Little,” which opened with just $15 million before Christmas that year but ended up making $140 million domestic with the holiday bump. More recently, Paramount’s “Clifford the Big Red Dog” opened with $16.6 million in November 2021, but that didn’t get quite the holiday bump against “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” topping out at $48.9 million.

“Lyle” just has more going for it, as mentioned above, and that will help it open with $21 to 23 million, and I wouldn’t be surprised if it opens even bigger after such a long dearth of family films.

David O. Russell has been nominated for five Oscars, mostly for his three movies released between 2011 and 2014: “The Fighter,” “The Silver Linings Playbook” and “American Hustle.” It has been seven years since Russell’s previous movie, “Joy,” starring Jennifer Lawrence, who was nominated for another Oscar after winning one for “Silver Linings.”

“Amsterdam” is not Russell’s most mainstream original work, going back to the quirkiness of his 2004 movie, “I Heart Huckabees,” but it features an impressive ensemble that includes Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, John David Washington (“Tenet”), Anya Taylor-Joy, Rami Malek, Robert De Niro, Mike Myers, Michael Shannon and many more. (Pop star Taylor Swift also has a small role, but will the “Swifties” care enough to show up ala Harry Styles fans for “Don’t Worry Darling”?)

Set in the early 1930s, “Amsterdam” revolves around the murder of a beloved general and the attempt by the characters played by Bale and Washington to solve the murder, only to discover far more nefarious forces and political conspiracy behind the murder.

“Joy” opened with $17 million over Christmas in 2015, but much of that was based on Lawrence’s popularity from the “Hunger Games” movies – the finale of the series was released a month earlier and still in the top ten. All three of Russell’s previous films platformed (i.e. opened in a few theaters before expanding nationwide), making them tougher comparisons, but “American Hustle” took in $19.1 million in 2,507 theaters the week before Christmas in 2013 and went on to gross $150 million in North America. Russell’s previous movie with Bale, “The Fighter,” did $12.1 million in a similar number of theaters in December 2010.

“Amsterdam” seems like the kind of movie that would appeal mainly to older audiences, and there’s still no sign that they’ve fully come back to theaters yet. On top of that, early reviews have been quite poor, and “Amsterdam” is very much the kind of movie that needs positive critical support. With that in mind, Russell’s latest will probably top out around $11 or 12 million opening weekend to take second place, although it may have some tough competition from “Smile” in its second weekend.

There’s a good chance that Olivia Wilde‘s “Don’t Worry Darling” will fall behind “The Woman King” this coming weekend to take fifth place, since the latter generally seems to be holding up better week-to-week based on the former’s second weekend drop. Even if either new movie exceeds expectations and predictions, this is going to be another down weekend at the box office.

Opening in select cities this weekend are two festival favorites: Swedish filmmaker Ruben Östlund’s “Triangle of Sadness,” which won the Palme d’Or at Cannes in May, and Todd Field’s “TÁR,” starring Cate Blanchett, who won the Best Actress award at Venice in September. A couple international horror films getting limited theatrical releases on Friday include Carlota Pereda’s Spanish language horror-thriller “Piggy” (opening exclusively in Alamo theaters) and Italian horror-master Dario Argento’s “Dark Glasses,” which hits theaters a week before its Shudder streaming debut.

Check back on Sunday to see how some of the above films fared in theaters.