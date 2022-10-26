Box office preview: ‘Prey for the Devil’ joins the horror fray, as Oscar fare ‘Till’ and ‘TÁR’ expand nationwide

It seems like the box office is slowly rebounding after a couple slower months, but this weekend, “Black Adam” won’t have much in terms of competition for the top spot, so it will score an easy second weekend at #1 probably with around $28 to 30 million or a little more. Read on for Gold Derby’s box office preview.

That doesn’t mean that there aren’t any new movies in wide release. In fact, there’s just one, and that’s Lionsgate’s much-delayed and name-changed horror flick “Prey for the Devil,” an exorcism horror drama directed by Daniel Stamm (“The Last Exorcism”). It stars Jacqueline Byers (“Salvation”) as Sister Ann, a rare female exorcist, who has to deal with a few cases of demonic possession. It also stars Virginia Madsen and Colin Salmon, both of whom have quite a bit of genre experience.

Stamm already knows how well exorcism movies do with moviegoers, his “The Last Exorcism” grossing $70.2 million worldwide in 2010 after a domestic opening of $20.4 million. Its ironic sequel didn’t fare as well, only making $15.1 million total. It’s interesting to note that Lionsgate distributed the first movie, but not the second. A couple other examples are 2012’s “The Devil Inside,” which kicked butt with a $33 million opening, and Scott Derrickson’s “The Exorcism of Emily Rose,” which opened with $30 million in 2005.

SEE October 2022 box office preview: ‘Black Adam’ and Michael Myers lead a month full of prestige pics

Those all seem to point to a huge opening for “Prey for the Devil,” except that there are many other horror movie options in theaters, some better than others. There’s also a tiny indie called “Terrifier 2,” which has made $5 million after doing so well in its one-night-only screening that theaters are still playing it three weeks later. This weekend, it expands to 1,000 theaters, right in time for the pre-Halloween horror rush that happens every year.

That should also help “Prey for the Devil” make $10 million or more, but don’t expect any reviews in advance, since Lionsgate are (wisely?) not showing the movie to critics before its release on Thursday night. Most critics will tell you that’s rarely a good sign of a decent movie, so watch out for that CinemaScore on Sunday, and a significant post-Halloween drop accordingly.

Two movies that have been playing in select theaters for a number of weeks will go nationwide this weekend, and they have quite a bit in common while being quite different, as well. First, there’s Chinonye Chukwu’s “Till,” starring Danielle Deadwyler as Mamie Till-Mobley, a mother who became an activist to get justice for her murdered son, Emmett Till (Jaylin Webb), and help pave the way for the Civil Rights Act.

SEE 2022 box office hits: Every movie that made more than $100 million this year

There is a lot of very timely and topical interest in Till’s story, and Deadwyler’s performance has been receiving raves since it premiered at the New York Film Festival. There should be a decent amount of curiosity not only to see how Chukwu tells this difficult but important store, and of course, to see if Deadwyler is worthy of getting into an increasingly more crowded Leading Actress category. Playing in 2,000 theaters, including many new areas, “Till” should be able to make $4 to 5 million or slightly more, enough to get into the top five.

Todd Field’s fictional biopic “TÁR,” starring Cate Blanchett as conductor Lydia Tár, will expand into roughly 800 theaters, after grossing $1.2 million through this past weekend. It’s actually well ahead of “Till” in the same period of time, but expanding into half as many theaters means it will make less this weekend as well. The movie just received five Gotham Awards nominations, which certainly will help garner more interest in the new areas where the movie will be playing. I figure it’ll make somewhere between $2 and 3 million, enough to get into the Top 10, but not the Top 5.

What’s interesting about these two movies receiving a similar release strategy by U.A. Releasing and Focus, respectively, is that Cate and Danielle are likely to be nominated against each other for many awards this Oscar season. According to Gold Derby’s odds, Cate is still well ahead. Reviews for both movies have been great with “TÁR” receiving an impressive 94% Rotten Tomatoes score, and “Till” at an even more impressive 99% at Rotten Tomatoes.

Regardless, “Black Adam” will remain #1 for a second weekend in a row with “Devil” taking second place but probably not with more than $10 to 12 million.

Also, James Gray’s semi-autobiographical “Armageddon Time,” starring Jeremy Strong, Anne Hathaway, Anthony Hopkins, Banks Repeta and Jaylin Webb (who also stars in “Till”) will be released in select cities by Focus this Friday ahead of its nationwide release on November 4.

Check back on Sunday to see how the above movies fared.