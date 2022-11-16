Box office preview: ‘The Menu’ and ‘She Said’ hope to pick up some scraps as ‘Wakanda Forever’ reigns

After an absolutely glorious opening weekend for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” which earned $181 million in its first three days — the 13th highest domestic opening ever! — Marvel Studios’ latest is guaranteed to keep the momentum going with a second weekend at #1 with over $80 million. Read on for Gold Derby’s box office preview.

That doesn’t mean that there are no other movies, and Searchlight Pictures is using the week before Thanksgiving to release the dark genre comedy “The Menu,” starring Ralph Fiennes, Anya Taylor-Joy, Nicholas Hoult, Hong Chau, John Leguizamo, Janet McTeer, Judith Light, Reed Birney and many more. In the movie, Fiennes plays Chef Slowik, a world-famous celebrity chef who invites a small group of elite diners to his island restaurant of Hawthorn for a high-end tasting menu. But on this particularly evening, he has other, more nefarious plans for his diners.

Directed by “Succession” and “Game of Thrones” director Mark Mylod, “The Menu” held its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, and it’s racked up decent reviews with 88% on Rotten Tomatoes. Opening in 2,800 theaters, this will probably open in the $8 million range, which will be enough to take second place, bumping “Black Adam” to third place.

Universal is offering up “I’m Your Man” director Maria Schrader’s “She Said,” starring Carrie Mulligan and Zoe Kazan, as an alternative choice this weekend. It tells the story of New York Times reporters Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor, and their search for women, including many famous actresses, who had been victimized and sexually assaulted by studio exec Harvey Weinstein. The duo’s work led up to the groundbreaking story that led to the important #MeToo movement, which has continued to speak out against sexual harassment and workplace abuse by those in power.

“She Said” premiered at the New York Film Festival and it, too, has received fairly decent reviews with 82% on Rotten Tomatoes currently. Presumably, the movie will be of added interest to women in their 20s and 30s, although it’s probably going to be a movie that plays better in major cities and areas with a large entertainment community that at least knows part of the story. One thing that may hold “She Said” back is that it doesn’t seem like the type of movie that absolutely must be seen in theaters vs. just waiting for it to stream on Peacock.

Still, this is a tougher call, because it could make roughly $4 million, which would put it right in the middle of “Black Adam” and “Ticket to Paradise” for fourth place. Although the latter has been holding up well during its first four months, Universal might have to give up a few screens to make room for “She Said.”

SEENovember box office preview

Other movies opening in limited release this Friday are Luca Guadagnino’s “Bones and All,” starring Taylor Russell, Timothée Chalamet and Mark Rylance – ahead of its wide release on Nov. 23 – and Elegance Bratton’s “The Inspection,” which A24 is likely to keep in select cities for longer. Both movies have had prominent festival premieres back in September with decent reviews that should help them find audiences in this quieter weekend.

There is a possibility that Steven Spielberg’s “The Fabelmans” will expand into more theaters this weekend, and the same can be said about Martin McDonagh’s “The Banshees of Inisherin,” two movies thought to be Oscar Best Picture candidates. “Banshees” should remain in the top ten, but it won’t get into the top five without a significant expansion.

Check back on Sunday to see how all of the movies did.