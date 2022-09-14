Box office preview: Viola Davis’ ‘The Woman King’ and Ti West’s ‘Pearl’ lead an odd mid-September weekend

If you read Gold Derby’s September box office preview, you already know that there are indeed movies being released this month, but not to expect too much from many of them. Even so, there are a few films that should keep moviegoers happy until the next superhero flick, hopefully. Read on for Gold Derby’s box office preview.

This week’s biggest and widest release is Sony’s “The Woman King,” starring Oscar winner Viola Davis as Nanisca, the titular ruler of the Kingdom of Dahomey, a powerful African state during the 18th and 19th centuries that fought back slaves and rival tribes alike. Sony is releasing the movie into 3,500 theaters, with lots of room at the multiplexes for a unique style of historic war epic.

“The Woman King” teams Davis with filmmaker Gina Prince-Bythewood (“The Old Guard,” “The Secret Life of Bees,” “Love and Basketball”), and it offers something for Black women, who have been deeply underserved in recent months. The women soldiers of Dahomey were a huge influence on comic book writer Christopher Priest to create Wakanda’s female warriors, the Dora Milaje, for “Black Panther.” As luck would have it, the trailers for “The Woman King” have been playing in front of movies either before or after the trailer for the anticipated “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” which just helps to clinch the connection between Davis’ new movie and that anticipated November release.

SEE 2022 box office hits: Every movie that made more than $100 million this year

Also starring John Boyega, Lashana Lynch (“No Time to Die”) and Thuso Mbedu (“The Underground Railroad”), “The Woman King” premiered at TIFF (the Toronto International Film Festival) last Friday, and generally received lavish praise from audiences. Reviews have generally been quite positive as well, and that should help convince any fans of Davis to give it a try.

Although I think “The Woman King” should easily win this coming weekend with $15 million to $18 million or possibly even more, it should score well with audiences – i.e. check out that CinemaScore on Saturday! – which should lead to some nice word-of-mouth business throughout the month and into October with nothing else like it opening over the next few weeks.

Back in March, A24 released Ti West’s period horror film “X” after a SXSW premiere. Six months later, West is back with “Pearl,” a period horror film that goes further back in time to tell the story of Mia Goth’s character from “X.” It’s a very different movie set in 1918, dealing with her frustrations with farm life, and what she will do in order to achieve her dreams of fame.

Oddly, “Pearl” has had an even more prestigious film festival run than “X,” premiering at Venice and then playing during “Midnight Madness” at TIFF. Reviews have also generally been positive, although it is a very different movie from “X,” which could end up working against it with audiences.

It’s going to be an interesting experiment since “X” only made $4.3 million its opening weekend in mid-March and topped out at $11.8 million. And yet, the movie’s probably been seen by more people on VOD since then, and with theaters generally bouncing back from COVID, “Pearl” could probably open with closer to $6 million to $8 million this weekend. (Earlier this week, West announced the third part of what’s going to be a trilogy, called “MaXXXine,” also starring Goth.)

SEE Grab the popcorn and sound off in our movie forums

Coming seemingly from out of nowhere, Searchlight’s “See How They Run” is an ensemble murder-mystery comedy starring Sam Rockwell, Saoirse Ronan, David Oyelowo, Adrien Brody and more, which will be released into 2,200 theaters on Friday (slightly less than “Barbarian” last weekend). Although this is getting a September release, this isn’t one of Searchlight’s “Oscar movies,” nor is it playing any festivals, but it’s just a fun period comedy centered around a death at a party for the successful run of Agatha Christie’s “The Mousetrap.”

This has a decent cast and offers some lighter humor than the other two wide releases, while targeting slightly older moviegoers, which makes it perfect counter-programming, possibly even good for $3 million to $4 million this weekend, spread out across all those theaters. (Good reviews for the movie will help, as well.)

Kevin Smith is taking an interesting route with the distribution and release of “Clerks III,” the second sequel to his 1994 debut, once again reuniting Brian O’Halloran and Jeff Anderson i.e. the “clerks.” Following a roadshow tour in theaters across the country, Fathom Events is releasing Smith’s movie into roughly 700 venues over a few nights this week. The thing is that it’s only playing a single time each night over the weekend, and who knows if there’ll be much business if Smith’s fans go see it Tuesday through Thursday? Even in 700 theaters, a single screening over three nights of the weekend isn’t a lot, but I still wouldn’t be surprised if it squeaks into the Top 10 with $1 million or $2 million. It all depends on whether those early Fathom Events screenings get decent word-of-mouth.

Another movie that may garner some interest is Brett Morgen’s Moonage Daydream, his experimental doc about the late, great David Bowie, who died in 2016 but left behind such an amazing legacy. The movie will open on an unknown number of IMAX screens this Friday for a one-week run via NEON, who might extend the run into non-IMAX theaters after that week is over.

Focus Features is releasing Agnieszka Smoczynska’s absurdist biopic “The Silent Twins,” starring Letitia Wright and Tamara Lawrance (“Invasion”), moderately into 250 theaters, and eight months after premiering at Sundance, IFC Films releases Julian Higgins’ thriller “God’s Country,” starring Thandiwe Newton.

Check back on Sunday to see how all the movies above did in the slower month of September, as well as how you fared in the Gold Derby box office game. Congratulations to “Jason” who predicted five out of six correct on the Labor Day weekend box office game, where the majority of players only got two or fewer correct.