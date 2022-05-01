Box office: ‘The Bad Guys’ repeats at #1, while Liam Neeson’s ‘Memory’ quickly lapses

April came to a close with just one new movie in wide release, Liam Neeson’s “Memory,” a remake of a Belgian revenge-thriller called “The Memory of a Killer.” Released into just 2,555 theaters by Briarcliff Entertainment, a division of Open Road, it wasn’t thought that Neeson’s latest would do particularly well, but it did even worse than initially projected. But we’ll get back to that.

The big winners of the weekend were the three family films, as DreamWorks Animation’s “The Bad Guys” repeated at #1 with a solid $16.1 million, down just 33% from its opening weekend with $44 million grossed to date.

Over the weekend, Paramount’s “Sonic the Hedgehog 2” became the highest-grossing video game adaptation of all time, bringing in $11.3 million (down 27%) to take its domestic total to $160.88. The first “Sonic” movie only grossed $146 million in North America, but its potential legs were cut short by the COVID pandemic shutting down theaters in its fourth weekend. Oddly, another 2022 video game adaptation, “Uncharted,” recently surpassed that first “Sonic” to become now the (now) second highest-grossing video game adaptation. Overseas, “Sonic 2” has done slightly better with $162.6 million for a global total of $323.5 million.

SEE Grab the popcorn and sound off in our movie forums

Warner Bros’ “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore” remained in third place with $8.3 million this weekend, a smaller drop of 41% from last weekend. Its $79.6 million gross domestically is not looking good for the movie to make much more than $100 million, yet it’s still doing better than Jared Leto’s “Morbius,” which has only grossed $71.5 million so far.

Robert Eggers’ viking epic, “The Northman,” remained in fourth place with $6.3 million, down 49% from its opening weekend with $22.8 million so far.

A24’s “Everything Everywhere All At Once” continues to be a word-of-mouth megahit, as it made another $5.5 million for a slight uptick from last weekend to move back into the top 5 for fifth place. It has grossed $35.4 million, becoming A24’s fourth-biggest movie to date, as it makes its way to try to surpass the $44 million made by Ari Aster’s “Hereditary” in 2018.

The comedies “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent” and “The Lost City” were in a tight race for sixth place with roughly $3.9 million each, but with “Massive Talent” estimating a small advantage of just $300,000.

“Memory” ended up doing so poorly, it barely got into the top 8 for the weekend with an estimated $3.1 million or $1,213 per theater. Liam Neeson certainly seems to have squandered his status as an action star with each of his last four movies distributed by Briarcliff/Open Road doing worse than the previous one. “Memory” wasn’t helped by horrendous reviews with it ending up at 30% on Rotten Tomatoes. (The audiences that saw the movie seemed to like it more, going by its 82% audience score on RT.)

SEE Box office: All time domestic top-grossing movies

Although Focus Features won’t open the sequel “Downton Abbey: A New Era” for a few more weeks in North America, it has already opened overseas where it took in $3.8 million in the UK and $5.5 million in other territories.

As far as Gold Derby’s box office game, predictions for the top two movies were pretty consistent across the board, but then slightly fewer players had “Fantastic Beasts” staying in third place over “The Northman.” Some may have been confused by Eggers’ viking saga being the #1 movie on a few weekdays this week, but that probably was because the other three movies were reliant on family audiences on the weekend days. The majority of players also had “Everything Everywhere” to break back into the top 5, so in theory, we could see up to 63 players getting a perfect score for this weekend. (Exactly three players achieved perfect 6/6 scores last week: “Garney,” “Babylonian,” and “xerenx,” so congrats to them!)

On Thursday night, Disney releases Marvel Studios’ latest epic, “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” so check back on Wednesday for my weekend preview on how that might fare.

In the meantime, you might also want to check out my May 2022 box office preview to see what’s coming up in the month ahead.