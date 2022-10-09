Box office: ‘Smile’ stays on top, while ‘Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile’ and ‘Amsterdam’ flounder

Those hoping October would turn things around for the box office might be slightly disappointed by the fact that both of this weekend’s new wide releases — “Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile” and “Amsterdam” — did not do nearly as well as their fairly reasonable expectations.

In fact, neither of them were even able to usurp the top spot at the box office, as Paramount’s “Smile” scored a major second weekend victory, winning the box office with $17.6 million, down just 22% from its opening weekend, a remarkable hold for a horror or genre film, which tend to do big business opening weekend than trail away. It has made just under $50 million so far, domestically, and is certainly another win for Paramount.

That left second place to Sony’s family film “Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile,” which had the benefits of being the only new family movie in months, as well as an ultra-wide release into 4,350 theaters and an all-star cast. Even so, the live action CG hybrid film opened in second place with just $11.5 million, less than $2,700 per theater. Starring Constance Wu, Javier Bardem and the voice of pop star Shawn Mendes, the movie’s last-minute reviews weren’t terrible with 68% on Rotten Tomatoes, but with so much stuff on streaming these days, families have become inured to watching movies at home, apparently. Even so, “Lyle” is the only new family film until sometime in November, when Disney releases “Strange World,” so it could still pick up some word-of-mouth, since its Audience Score on Rotten Tomatoes was significantly better. Schools are closed on Monday for Indigenous People’s Day (formerly Columbus Day), so it could end up getting a bump when actual numbers are released.

Also, “Lyle” did far better than David O. Russell’s new ensemble period comedy “Amsterdam,” which re-teamed the Oscar-nominated filmmaker with Christian Bale and Robert De Niro, joined by John David Washington, Margot Robbie, Anya Taylor-Joy, Rami Malek, Michael Myers, Michael Shannon and many more. Despite that star-studded cast and a release by 20th Century into 3,000 theaters, the movie got horrid reviews and a “B” CinemaScore, probably because it was one of Russell’s messier comedy plots. That was enough to keep people away, as it wound up opening in third place with just $6.5 million, or $2,163 per site. We’ll have to see how it holds up over the next couple weekends, as some stronger tentpoles are released, but it’s not good for Russell, who has been absent from theaters for six years.

Viola Davis as “The Woman King” took fourth place with $5.3 million (down 22%) with $54.1 million grossed so far, so it’s still the highest-grossing movie that opened after Labor Day, although “Smile” is catching up rapidly.

Olivia Wilde’s “Don’t Worry Darling” recovered slightly from last week’s massive second weekend drop to bring in another $3.5 million in 3,324 theaters, down 49% for fifth place. It has grossed $38.4 million domestically so far, so it’s not a complete disaster.

SEE 2022 box office hits: Every movie that made more than $100 million this year

“Avatar” took sixth place with $2.6 million (down 49%) with $23.3 million grossed for the remake, domestically. 20th Century’s own horror film, “Barbarian,” remained in seventh place with $2.2 million (down just 23%) and a respectable $36.5 million gross, while Billy Eichner’s “Bros” took a massive 56% plunge in its second weekend to take eighth place with $2.1 million.

“Smile” and “Barbarian” weren’t the only horror films in theaters, as Damien Leone’s super-gory frightfest, “Terrifier 2,” was released into 886 theaters after previews on Thursday. It managed to wrestle up $825,000 in those theaters (less than $1,000 per venue) to break into the Top 10 for a four-day total of $1.2 million. It’s continuing into theaters on Monday for a single evening screening, and then, who knows?

Two high-profile festival favorites were released this weekend, as well. Focus Features released Todd Field’s “TÁR” into four New York and L.A. theaters, following a number of high-profile festival premieres. Starring Cate Blanchett, the drama made $160,000 or $40,000 per site, and we’ll have to see how it does as it slowly expands towards its wide release on October 28.

Swedish filmmaker Ruben Östlund’s “Triangle of Sadness” was released by NEON into ten locations in New York, L.A. and San Francisco, where it made $210,074 or about $21,000 per theater. No word on NEON’s plans for expansion, but it should continue to bring in decent word-of-mouth.

SEE Grab the popcorn and sound off in our movie forums

As far as this week’s Gold Derby box office prediction game, let’s just say that “Smile’s” amazing hold and the disappointing showing for the two new movies screwed up a lot of people’s predictions (including my own). 47 players had “Smile” winning the weekend, and most players already knew that nothing was going to make more than $25 million. 39 players picked “Lyle” correctly for second place vs. the 150 who had predicted another movie. Many recovered by having “Amsterdam” in third place, and “Woman King” and “Don’t Worry Darling” were the favorites for fourth and fifth place, respectively. The order players had their #1 and 2 picks will make all the difference, although we can expect well under 40 players going 6 for 6 this weekend.

No players went 6 for 6 on the Sept. 30 game, and only nine players had 4 out of 6 correct, although point winner “selenasreborn” had first and second place wrong but won big by predicting the other three correctly.

Check back on Wednesday for the weekend preview, which will be focused on David Gordon Green’s “Halloween Ends,” starring Jamie Lee Curtis.