‘Sonic the Hedgehog 2’ runs rings around the box office with $71 million

Wowzers! Most of us thought April might finally kick the box office back into overdrive after three rather dreary months with more than a few weeks sans new wide releases. We now have the month’s first release to make more than $70 million, and it wasn’t “Morbius.” (But still, a superhero movie by any other name….)

Instead, Paramount’s family sequel “Sonic the Hedgehog 2,” the follow-up to the 2020 video game inspired movie, overperformed after making $6.25 million from previews on Wednesday and Thursday. Starring Jim Carrey, James Marsden, Tika Sumpter and the voices of Ben Schwartz as “Sonic” and Idris Elba as “Knuckles,” the movie opened in 4,234 theaters on Friday and grossed an estimated $71 million, compared to the $58 million opening for the original two years ago. That is also the second-biggest opening for 2022 so far after “The Batman” last month, benefitting greatly from the lack of new family movies in theaters the past few months. Believe it or not, that is the biggest opening for a Jim Carrey movie over his nearly 40-year movie career.

Sony’s “Morbius” took a massive tumble in its second weekend, dropping to second place with $10.2 million, a worse-than-bad 74% drop from its opening weekend. The Jared Leto vampire vehicle (based on a Marvel Comics character) doesn’t look likely to hold up well against the rest of the month’s better-reviewed releases.

SEE Box office: All time domestic top-grossing movies

The Sandra Bullock–Channing Tatum adventure-comedy “The Lost City” brought in $9.2 million in its third weekend, holding up well with a 38% drop from last week and giving Paramount two of the top three movies for the weekend.

After a brief foray onto Netflix, filmmaker Michael Bay returned to theaters with the high-concept action-thriller “Ambulance,” starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. Universal released the movie into 3,412 theaters on Friday, but after Thursday previews brought in just $700,000, it didn’t look good for the movie to take second place, or even third place. Instead, it ended up opening in fourth place with $8.7 million and about $2,550 per theater. It is Bay’s lowest theatrical opening ever as a director, below the $12.4 million opening for his sci-fi film “The Island” in 2005. Even so, audience polling group CinemaScore had Bay’s movie receiving an “A-” score from those who saw it, compared to the “A” for “Sonic 2.”

This past week, Warner Bros’ “The Batman” crossed the $350 million mark, and it added another $6.5 million this weekend to take fifth place, down from third and off 41% from last week. The Robert Pattinson movie will hit the HBO Max streamer on April 19, so it has just one more week solely in theaters.

SEE Grab the popcorn and sound off in our movie forums

As far as the Gold Derby’s box office game, this was a real make or break week. Most players had “Sonic 2” winning the weekend, but 79 players had it making less than $50 million, compared to the 55 who had it making more than that amount. There were 33 players who realized that even with a massive drop-off, Jared Leto’s “Morbius” would be able to hold off Bay and Bullock to take second place. The majority thought “Morbius” would take a fall, and in fairness, it did, but twice as many players had it in third place. Exactly four players had “The Lost City” in third place vs. the 100 who had it dropping to fourth.

Also of note, A24 expanded filmmaking duo Daniels’ “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” starring Michelle Yeoh, into roughly 1,250 theaters this past weekend, where it made just over $6 million or $4,848 per theater. Moving up to sixth place isn’t a bad showing for the movie’s expansion, which should allow A24 to get it into more theaters for Easter weekend. So far, it has grossed around $8.5 million.

“Everything Everywhere” also became another interesting spoiler in this week’s box office game, since 71 players had the absurdist action-comedy getting somewhere into the top 5, but that exact same number of players had “The Batman” holding it off for fifth place. Going by the odds, only two players have a chance at a perfect score this week by having “Ambulance” opening in fourth place.

This coming Friday, Warner Bros. will release another chapter of the “Harry Potter” prequel series – “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore,” with Jude Law in the title role – while Sony will give Mark Wahlberg’s “Father Stu” an earlier release on Wednesday. It’s also Easter weekend, so many schools will be closed for Good Friday and others may be off from work on Monday, so bear that in mind when making your picks.