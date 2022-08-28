Box office: ‘The Invitation’ leads with $7 million as George Miller’s latest film falters

We’ve had some bad weekends this year, but this past weekend took the cake with the worst showing for the Top 10 since late January. The big difference with this weekend’s box office is that there were actually three new wide releases, including one from an Oscar-winning filmmaker.

The #1 movie of the weekend was Sony/Screen Gems’ vampire thriller “The Invitation,” starring Nathalie Emmanuel (“Game of Thrones”) and Thomas Doherty (“Gossip Girl”), which was released into 3,114 theaters on Friday with no early reviews. It ended up taking in $775,000 in Thursday previews and $2.6 million on Friday, which allowed it to take the lead over the weekend with an estimated $7 million. Directed by Jessica M. Thompson, the movie did eventually see reviews that weren’t particularly kind, only achieving a 26% rating on Rotten Tomatoes (about half its Audience Score). That didn’t make much of a difference, since more moviegoers were interested in its premise of a woman who discovers she has a wealthy family in England, only to learn their dark secret.

“The Invitation” also fared better than Ewan McGregor’s “Eye of the Beholder,” which famously became one of the worst #1 openings in (pre-COVID) history by winning Super Bowl weekend in 2000 with just under $6 million.

SEE 2022 box office hits: Every movie that made more than $100 million this year

Brad Pitt’s action-thriller “Bullet Train” moved up to second place with $5.6 million (down 30%), allowing Sony to claim the top two spots at the box office. So far, “Bullet Train” has grossed $78.2 million, and it’s still too early to say whether it can make its way to $100 million.

Universal’s rogue lion thriller “Beast,” starring Idris Elba, took a 58% hit in its second weekend, dropping to third place with $4.9 million and bringing its total to a mere $20 million.

Tom Cruise’s “Top Gun: Maverick” continued its steady climb to $700 million with another $4.75 million over the weekend. Down just 19% from last weekend, it remained in fourth place after previously dropping out of the Top 5, but only for a single weekend. Its domestic total is currently $691.1 million, so it’s aiming to surpass Marvel’s “Black Panther” and its $700.4 million domestic gross to become the fifth-highest-grossing movie, at least domestically, sometime in the next couple of weeks.

Despite winning last weekend with more than $20 million, Crunchyroll’s animated sequel “Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero” took a massive plunge in its second weekend, dropping to fifth place with $4.6 million, down 77% from its opening weekend. It has grossed $30.8 million in 10 days, surpassing the take for its predecessor, “Dragon Ball Super: Broly,” in 2018.

SEE Grab the popcorn and sound off in our movie forums

Although Warner Bros’ animated “DC League of Super-Pets” didn’t open particularly big, it continued to bring in business as one of only two PG movies still in theaters nationwide (the other is “Minions: The Rise of Gru”). This weekend, “Super-Pets” took sixth place with $4.2 million (down 26%), bringing its total to $74 million, which means that, like “Bullet Train,” it’s on a slow crawl to see if it can make $100 million domestically.

“Mad Max: Fury Road” and “Happy Feet” director George Miller returned with “Three Thousand Years of Longing,” a fantasy-drama starring Tilda Swinton and Idris Elba, as a Djinn she encounters on a trip to Istanbul. Released into 2,436 theaters by MGM and U.A. Releasing, the movie failed to find audience interest, bringing in an estimated $2.9 million over the weekend to open in seventh place with a per-theater average of roughly $1,200 per venue. It received decent but mixed reviews since premiering at Cannes in May, but it also received a middling “B” CinemaScore from audiences who had watched the movie.

The third wide release of the weekend, arriving in just over 900 theaters via Bleecker Street, was the true-life crime-drama “Breaking” starring John Boyega, Nicole Beharie and the late Michael K. Williams. Another one of this year’s acclaimed Sundance premieres, it ended up well outside the Top 10 by bringing in an estimated $1 million or $1,109 per theater.

Furthermore, Disney re-released “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” into 255 IMAX theaters where it made an estimated $1.1 million, its $4,314 per site average being better than anything in the Top 10.

SEE Box office: The highs (‘Top Gun: Maverick’) and lows (‘Lightyear’) of the 2022 summer movie season

The Top 10 movies grossed less than $42 million, which is the worst performance we’ve seen for the box office since late January, following the slow return of theatrical moviegoing during the COVID era.

This was not only at a bad weekend at the box office, but also quite a bad week for the Gold Derby box office prediction game. 37 players predicted correctly that “The Invitation” would be #1, but 56 players predicted that “Breaking,” a movie opening in less than 1,000 theaters, would be #1 instead. 67 players guessed incorrectly that “The Invitation” would be #2, while only four players correctly guessed “Bullet Train” for second place. Likewise, only four players realized that “Dragon Ball Super” would drop to fifth place. In other words, this weekend is likely to shake up the box office game slightly. (Note: With less than a million between second through fifth places, placements might change once actual box office is announced on Monday afternoon.)

On the other hand, 21 players (including yours truly) got a perfect six out of six score for the August 19 prediction game, but MellowDrama topped others by receiving 114,079 points for the weekend. (It’s important to know that locking in one’s predictions earlier in the week greatly helps in upping one’s points, especially when odds are still at 100/1 for some options, as was the case for last week’s top players.)

There will be no weekend preview for the Labor Day weekend, since Focus Features’ “Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul.” will be the only new wide release, but check back on Wednesday for Gold Derby’s September movie preview.