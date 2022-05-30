Box office: Tom Cruise’s ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ sets Memorial Day record with whopping $156 million

It was a Memorial Day weekend for the ages as Tom Cruise returned with his first movie in four years. That movie was “Top Gun: Maverick,” and it brought back his character Pete “Maverick” Mitchell from 1986’s blockbuster hit “Top Gun.” Clearly, audiences were excited for Cruise to return to this role, since because “Top Gun: Maverick” not only became Cruise’s biggest opening ever but also set a record for the four-day Memorial Day box office.

If you read this past week’s weekend preview, you already know that “Top Gun: Maverick” got excellent reviews after playing at CinemaCon and Cannes. The reviews on Rotten Tomatoes were only part of the story, as it performed even better among audiences with 99% recommending it, as well as the movie receiving an extremely rare “A+” CinemaScore.

Excitement and anticipation was so high for “Top Gun: Maverick” that it made $19 million in previews on Thursday and earlier in the week, which was added into its $51.8 million opening Friday. Over the weekend, Paramount estimated that the movie would make $124 million over the three-day portion of the weekend, but that was bumped up to $126.7 million on Monday. The studio is also predicting that the movie will end up with roughly $156 million over the 4-day weekend, including Thursday. The movie absolutely obliterated Cruise’s previous opening weekend record of just $64.9 million for “War of the Worlds” in 2005.

SEE Grab the popcorn and sound off in our movie forums

This led to a rather minor controversy over the weekend surrounding whether “Top Gun: Maverick” actually would beat the Memorial Day weekend record fairly or not. The previous record holder was Disney’s “Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End,” which made $139 million over the four-day Memorial Day weekend in 2007, but it also opened on a Thursday and made $13 million that day. This was during a time when movies were not opening before midnight Friday, although “Top Gun: Maverick’s” $51.8 million opening day included over $19 million of grosses from Thursday starting at 3pm, as well as earlier screenings.

What makes things more interesting is that Paramount did the same thing a year later in 2008 with “Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull,” which became the second-highest Memorial Day grosser with $127 million, but that would have been closer to $152 million if the $25 million it made on Thursday was rolled into the weekend box office, as has become common.

Regardless, if the $156 million for “Top Gun: Maverick” sticks, it will claim the Memorial Day box office record fairly and squarely, including its Thursday numbers. It made another $124 million overseas where it was the #1 movie in every single market in which it opened with the United Kingdom, France, and Australia being three of the biggest territories. That adds up to a $248 million global debut, which is quite astounding.

SEE Box office: All time domestic top-grossing movies

That also meant that “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” finally dropped to second place with $15.9 million (down 51%) over the three-day weekend and $20.5 million including Memorial Day Monday. It has grossed $374.9 million domestically, continuing its run as the second highest-grossing movie since the outset of the pandemic after “Spider-Man: No Way Home.” Overseas, “Multiverse” is close to hitting $500 million, which means that globally, it’s at $869 million, and we’ll have to see if it can scrape together that last $131 million to hit a billion. (For comparison, “The Batman” just hit $770.2 million this weekend.)

20th Century Studios released the animated “The Bob’s Burgers Movie” into 3,425 theaters in hopes of bringing in fans of the Fox animated series. After making a respectable $1.5 million in Thursday previews and $5.7 million on Friday, it faltered over the holiday weekend, ending up with $12.4 million in its first three days and less than $15 million for the extended holiday weekend.

“Downton Abbey: A New Era” took a surprisingly sharp downturn in its second weekend, dropping to fourth place with $5.7 million and $7.2 million over the four-day holiday. That second number is down 55% from its opening, which is even more awful when you consider that its second weekend included an extra day. It has now grossed $30 million in its first eleven days, which is still less than the first “Downton Abbey” made its opening weekend.

Although most of the other movies dropped two places, family films like the animated “The Bad Guys” and “Sonic the Hedgehog 2” still held up well, with “Bad Guys” barely budging from its previous weekend with $5.6 million in the four days (down 9%) to take fifth place. That was followed by “Sonic” with $3.1 million for sixth place with $185.7 million grossed domestically so far.

A24’s “Everything Everywhere All at Once” starring Michelle Yeoh was another movie that did as well or better than its previous week, making $3.2 million over the four-day weekend and $2.5 million sans Monday. After becoming A24’s highest-grossing movie, it has now grossed $57.5 million.

As for the Gold Derby box office prediction game, the majority of players had “Top Gun: Maverick” winning the weekend with more than half predicting it to make between $100 to 150 million. (For the weekly box office game, Gold Derby defines a weekend as Friday-Saturday-Sunday, even during the holidays.) The majority also had the other four movies in the proper position, so we could see as many as 82 players getting a perfect 6/6 weekend.

This coming Friday, NEON releases David Cronenberg’s “Crimes of the Future” while IFC Midnight releases the horror-thriller “Watcher.” You can read about both of these in Gold Derby’s June box office preview hitting tomorrow.