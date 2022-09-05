Box office: ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ crosses $700 million over Labor Day, helped by National Cinema Day

Going into this Labor Day weekend, things were looking pretty grim for the box office. There were only two low-profile new wide releases and two re-releases, a movie from 1975 and another somehow getting almost 4,000 theaters. It was known that Saturday would be “National Cinema Day” with many theater chains and smaller houses offering $3 movie tickets all day long, but who knew that it would have theaters swarming unlike anytime pre-COVID? Apparently, the people who came up with the idea for the promotion knew it, and the plan worked, as people were out in force at movie theaters nationwide on Saturday.

Due to the huge bump in business Saturday, it was hard to fully comprehend the impact National Cinema Day might have on the overall weekend based on Sunday morning estimates, although it looked like we could have a close race between three or four movies.

With the dust settled, we have a definitive winner for the weekend – and let’s face it, the entire summer – as Tom Cruise’s “Top Gun: Maverick” became the #1 movie again for the first time since early June. The sequel to Cruise’s blockbuster from all the way back in 1986 didn’t exactly play the slow game either, as it blew into theaters over Memorial Day weekend, setting a new opening record for both the holiday and for Cruise. In the weeks that followed, “Maverick” blew through one milestone after another, passing many long-time record setters.

This weekend, it continued that trend, adding approximately $7.9 million over the four-day holiday weekend to bring its total to $701.2 million. With that, “Top Gun” has not only crossed the seemingly elusive $700 million mark, but it has also passed Marvel’s “Black Panther” to become the fifth-highest domestic grosser of all time.

It must have been a bitter pill for Sony to swallow, as the studio released the expanded “Spider-Man: No Way Home – The More Fun Stuff” into 3,935 theaters on Friday, hoping to add more money to the coffers of the studio’s biggest hit, which was already the third-biggest movie of all time. As of Sunday morning, it was pegged to be the #1 movie of the weekend, but by Monday, it had settled down to third place with $5.4 million over the three-day weekend and $6.6 million, including Monday.

Separating the two mega-blockbusters in second place was Brad Pitt’s action-thriller “Bullet Train,” also from Sony, which ended up with an estimated $7.3 million over the four-day holiday, bringing its own total to $87.8 million.

Another movie that got an impressive bump from National Cinema Day was Warner Bros’ “DC League of Super-Pets,” which seemed to flounder when it opened in July, but manage to recover by being one of the few relatively new family films in theaters. With $3 tickets, large families that couldn’t afford escalating ticket prices were able to go to the movies. That helped “Super-Pets” land fourth place with just over $5 million on the three-day weekend and an estimated $6.4 million including Monday. That is up a whopping 54% from its sixth place showing last weekend, bringing the animated movie’s total to $81.7 million, so far.

Sony had a third movie in the top 5 with last week’s opener “The Invitation” dropping from first place all the way down to fifth, not scoring as well on National Cinema Day as more familiar franchise properties. The horror movie added another $4.9 million (down 28%) in its second three-day weekend and $6 million including Monday to bring its total to $15 million.

That was followed by Universal’s “Beast” in sixth place, down from third last weekend, with $4 million over the three-day weekend and estimated $4.94 million in four days. It has grossed $26.7 million through Monday, which isn’t particularly great.

Universal’s “Minions: The Rise of Gru” also benefitted from National Cinema Day, getting a 66% bump up to 7th place with $4.5 million over the four-day weekend, $3.5 million in three days. It has grossed $360.3 million, remaining in fifth place for the year.

Universal also re-released Steven Spielberg’s 1975 blockbuster “Jaws” into 1,246 IMAX and 3D theaters on Friday, but it didn’t quite have the impact of the “Spider-Man” re-release, ending up in eighth place with $2.6 million for the three days and $3.3 million with Monday.

Despite the overall bump from the holiday, the box office on a whole was only up a mere 1% from last weekend, going into a September that is looking equally bleak.

The two new movies in wide release were Focus Features’ “Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul,” starring Regina Hill and Sterling K. Brown, which brought in $1.4 million over the three-day weekend in 1,880 theaters and $1.7 million, including Labor Day. Roadside Attractions’ comfort monkey movie “Gigi & Nate” only made $1.2 million in 1,184 theaters over the four-day weekend. Both averaged around $1,000 per theater.

Bearing in mind that the Gold Derby box office prediction game for this weekend only accounts for the three-day portion, the majority of players had “Spider-Man” winning the weekend with less than $25 million. Only 15 players had “Top Gun” winning the weekend, and 20 had “Bullet Train” taking second place. Going down the line, three players had “Spider-Man” opening in third place, and just ONE single player had “Super-Pets” jumping back into fourth place. Only seven users had “The Invitation” dropping to fifth place, but there is only one player likely to go six for six for the weekend.

Last week’s box office game was led by “Garney,” the only player who went five for six with their predictions, only missing their fourth place pick.

On Friday, 20th Century is releasing both the horror film “Barbarian” and the Bollywood film, “Brahmastra Vol 1: Shiva,” along with a few other things, which we’ll cover in our weekend preview Wednesday.