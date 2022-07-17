Box office: ‘Where the Crawdads Sing’ over-performs while ‘Paws of Fury’ disappoints

It was another weekend at the box office with a number of new releases taking on the juggernauts. Although the juggernauts won, one new movie, “Where the Crawdads Sing,” broke out and opened in the top 3.

But first, Marvel Studios’ “Thor: Love and Thunder” took a massive plunge in its second week while still holding onto #1 at the box office. It grossed another $46 million over the weekend, bringing its domestic total to $233.3 million, but that was a steep 68% drop from its opening last week. That 68% drop is slightly more than the 67% drop for “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” which made $61.8 million in its second weekend but also opened $44 million higher than “Thor.” It’s doubtful “Thor” will match the $400 million plus domestic gross of “Doctor Strange,” but it also may struggle to get to $300 million against movies opening over the next few weeks.

SEE Box office: ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ skyrockets to $600 million, only 12th movie ever to do so

Universal’s animated hit “Minions: The Rise of Gru” continued to chug along with another $26 million in its third weekend, down 44% from last weekend. More importantly, it has grossed $262 million, roughly the same as the original “Minions” made in its first three weekends. “Rise of Gru” has had smaller week-to-week drop-offs through, so $300 million is guaranteed as it tries to match the original movie’s $336 million domestic gross. “Minions” also crossed the $500 million globally this weekend, making it another hit for Universal.

On Friday, Sony Pictures released “Where the Crawdads Sing,” adapting Delia Owens’ best-selling novel, and after making $2.3 million in Thursday previews (starting at 3 p.m.), it took third place on Friday with $7.3 million. Starring Daisy Edgar-Jones from “Normal People,” the drama ended up with an estimated $17 million in its opening weekend in 3,650 theaters, enough for the movie to take third place with $4,658 per theater.

Last week, Tom Cruise’s “Top Gun: Maverick” hit $600 million, and this weekend, it took fourth place with $12 million (down just 23%) for fourth place. With $613.5 million grossed domestically, it’s now the 11th highest-grossing movie of all time, swooping past “Incredibles 2,” with “The Avengers” and “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” in its sights. On top of that, Cruise’s hit sequel has grossed almost the same amount of overseas, making it the biggest global hit of 2022 with $1.23 billion.

SEE Grab the popcorn and sound off in our movie forums

Baz Luhrmann’s “Elvis,” starring Austin Butler and Tom Hanks, took fifth place with $7.6 million (down 32%) but more importantly, it’s the Australian filmmaker’s second movie to gross more than $100 million domestically with $106.2 million so far. It added another $9.8 million overseas this weekend to bring its global total to $185.6 million.

Paramount has been having a great year so far, but that streak came to an end with its Nickelodeon animated family comedy “Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank,” which debuted with an estimated $6.2 million in 3,475 theaters to take sixth place. It did end up with better reviews than “Crawdads” with 54% on Rotten Tomatoes to the latter’s 37%. Those bad reviews for “Crawdads” were countered by a fantastic 96% Audience Score. Both movies received an “A-” through CinemaScore.

As mentioned above, Universal has also had a number of summer hits of different sizes, but this weekend, Scott Derrickson’s horror film “The Black Phone” pulled ahead of “Jurassic World: Dominion,” taking seventh place with $5.3 million (down 32%) to “Dominion’s” $5 million (down 43%). (What’s interesting about this is that both movies were made available to rent and buy On Demand on Friday.) “Black Phone” has grossed $72 million based on an $18 million production budget, while “Dominion” is at $359.7 million domestically, putting it just behind “The Batman.” Meanwhile, “Dominion” has also crossed the $900 million mark at the global box office.

SEE Box office: All time domestic top-grossing movies

Focus Features released the Britcom “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris,” starring Oscar nominee Lesley Manville, into 980 theaters nationwide where it made $1.9 million, about $1,939 per venue.

As mentioned on Wednesday, a key factor in this week’s Gold Derby box office prediction game would be how much “Thor” made in its second weekend, and the vast majority of players had it making more than $50 million. Only 16 players correctly had the Marvel sequel making between $25 and 50 million this weekend. Also, only 59 players had “Crawdads” opening in third place, so that will also be key for anyone going 6 for 6. Almost 100 players had “Elvis” taking fourth place over “Top Gun,” but then nearly the same amount of players had it taking fifth place, which ended up being correct.

Twenty-nine players went six-for-six for the July 8 box office game, but Hansie earned the highest point count, winning the weekend with 48, 985, over three times the point score for the next highest player.

On Friday, Jordan Peele‘s UFO thriller “Nope” will open nationwide, so check back on Wednesday for our preview of next weekend’s box office.