Bradley Cooper looks incredible as Leonard Bernstein in upcoming Netflix biopic

The orchestra is tuning up.

Netflix has released five images from the set of “Maestro,” Bradley Cooper’s forthcoming biopic of the late composer/conductor/educator/raconteur Leonard Bernstein, out in 2023. And even though no one’s heard even one note, the “bravo!”s are in, at least as the makeup and costuming is concerned.

The first of the three images show Bernstein as a younger man, with Carey Mulligan as Felicia Montealgre, a stage and television actress who married Bernstein in 1951. The second picture is probably shot on location at the Koussevitzky Music Shed at the Tanglewood Music Center in Lenox, Massachusetts. (The production did go up there for a time.)

The fourth and fifth pictures are the real stunners from a transformation perspective. Bernstein is shown “at work” (e.g. conducting and agonizing over his art) later in life. You’ll note there is a deep red jacket slung over a chair. He wore that color a lot.

From the set of MAESTRO. pic.twitter.com/y3qsYILk6P — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) May 30, 2022

As with “A Star Is Born,” which was nominated for eight Academy Awards including Best Picture, and nabbed Lady Gaga, Mick Ronson, Anthony Rossomando, and Andrew Wyatt a Best Song Oscar, Cooper has co-written the script himself. Also credited is Josh Singer, whose previous credits include high profile projects like “First Man,” “The Post,” “Spotlight,” and episodes of “Fringe” and “Lie To Me.” He was also a staff writer on “The West Wing.”

That “Post” connection is notable, as “Maestro” boasts Steven Spielberg as one of its producers. Spielberg’s last film, of course, was “West Side Story,” one of Bernstein’s great triumphs as a composer. (Spielberg was also, for a time, attached to direct.) Also producing is a New York-based filmmaker you may have heard of, Martin Scorsese. This is the first time the two have worked together on a narrative film. (There is the story, however, of how the two titan’s “traded” projects, on “Cape Fear” and “Schindler’s List.”)

So we know who’s behind the project (and that Maya Hawke plays one of Bernstein’s kids, and Matt Bomer is in the film as well) but we don’t exactly know what the movie will be about. Will Bernstein’s sexuality be the central premise? Or his struggle to balance his time as a composer of his own work versus being one of the greatest conductors of Western Classical music of his period? How much will focus on the fundraiser party he and Felicia hosted for the Black Panther Party, which inspired Tom Wolfe’s 1970 essay “Radical Chic”?

I just pray we get to see Bernstein doing what he can to bridge the generation gap by playing rock music in a classical context for “the kids” (see below), or, better yet, explaining how Hector Berlioz’s early 19th century “Symphony Fantastique” had created “the first psychedelic symphony in history, the first musical description ever made of a trip, written one hundred thirty odd years before the Beatles.” (Let that one stream all day in the background.)

PREDICTthe 2022 Emmy nominees through July 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions