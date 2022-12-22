Grammy predictions: Can Brandi Carlile stop an Ozzy Osbourne clean sweep of rock categories?

The rock field is one of the most interesting to predict at the Grammys. Last year many criticized the awards for nominating mostly older acts at the expense of buzzier projects by younger artists. Luckily, this year features a more varied mix of contenders, ranging from debutantes to legends. That being said, only one (or two, in case of a tie) can take each award home with them, so who will it be?

Best Rock Performance

This category has seven nominees, so let’s go through the process of elimination. Bryan Adams got no other nominations, and that is typically a factor to consider when you’re analyzing the passion voters have for each artist. Idles and the Black Keys did get nominated for Rock Album, but their absence from Best Rock Song probably means they also aren’t as strong as their fellow nominees. Then there’s Turnstile, who have had a great year and were nominated across the board. The band can certainly ride that support to a win, but this field skews older more often than not, and that will likely hurt them.

With those four likely out, this category will be between three veterans: Beck for “Old Man,” a cover of Neil Young’s classic; Brandi Carlile for “Broken Horses”; and Ozzy Osbourne and Jeff Beck for “Patient Number 9.” The rock field recently saw a split between Rock Performance and Rock Song when Brittany Howard took the latter for “Stay High” while Fiona Apple won the former for “Shameika,” possibly due to the closeness of the race and some vote-splitting between the different nominees in the two lineups. So with that in mind, perhaps Osbourne could have an easier ride here with Carlile and Beck dividing support as the two folksier rock songs. That said, Grammy voters love covers, so don’t underestimate Beck’s rendition here. Its biggest hurdle, though, will be the fact that Young himself didn’t appreciate the cover, and that caused some controversy.

Will win: Ozzy Osbourne feat. Jeff Beck, “Patient Number 9”

Likeliest upset: Brandi Carlile, “Broken Horses”

Dark horse: Beck, “Old Man”

Best Rock Song

This category will very likely be between Carlile and Osbourne once again. However, perhaps the lack of Beck and Bryan Adams here could be influential. Carlile could have the edge here for two reasons. First, she stands out more among her fellow rock nominees, especially with her song blending rock, country, and Americana and no Beck around to siphon votes away. Second, Carlile is a certified Grammy favorite, and this year has been one of her biggest. Unlike the other rock nominees in this category, she was nominated in the general field (Album of the Year for “In These Silent Days,” Record of the Year for “You and Me on the Rock”), and while that doesn’t always mean you’re ahead in genre categories, it can be an indication of voter support. The traditionalist rock voters might be split between Red Hot Chili Peppers‘ “Black Summer” and Osbourne’s “Patient Number 9,” leading Carlile to prevail here. However, if there’s a dark horse in this race, it could be Turnstile; there’s no other young rock nominee, so watch out for a possible upset from them.

Will win: Brandi Carlile, “Broken Horses”

Likeliest upset: Ozzy Osbourne feat. Jeff Beck, “Patient Number 9”

Dark horse: Turnstile, “Blackout”

Best Rock Album

It’s hard to see Ozzy Osbourne losing this race. He’s the only nominee here that got into every rock category, and unlike the other nominees, he’s a legend. Plus, “Patient Number 9” had great reviews and was a strong comeback record for Osbourne, which can always be a positive factor at the Grammys. Another advantage he has is that perhaps his biggest competitor — Machine Gun Kelly — got poorer reviews and might split votes with the other young artists in the lineup. If Osbourne somehow fails to win here, it could go to the Black Keys since the duo is really loved by the Grammys (they’ve won four times), or perhaps to Kelly due to the “Mainstream Sellout‘s” mainstream success.

Will win: Ozzy Osbourne, “Patient Number 9”

Likeliest upset: Machine Gun Kelly, “Mainstream Sellout”

Dark horse: The Black Keys, “Wild Child”

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify record executives and music stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where thousands of showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?