Brendan and Domhnall Gleeson could win matching father/son awards this season

Show business often runs in families, and this year there’s a father-son duo who could collect awards at the same time this season. Brendan Gleeson is a film contender for Martin McDonagh‘s “The Banshees of Inisherin,” and his son Domhnall Gleeson stars in FX on Hulu’s limited series “The Patient.” They may run into each other at the SAG, Golden Globe, and Critics Choice Awards.

Brendan Gleeson co-stars in “Banshees” as Colm, a man who abruptly ends his longtime friendship with Padraic (Colin Farrell). Gleeson’s performance is being campaigned for Best Supporting Actor at the Oscars, where Expert journalists are increasingly confident he will be nominated. He’s also a strong bet for SAG and the Globes, according to the predictions of our users. In fact, he’s the early front-runner to win at the Globes.

Domhnall Gleeson, meanwhile, plays the title character in “The Patient,” who kidnaps his therapist (Steven Carell) in the hopes of curbing his homicidal impulses. Gleeson is an underdog at the SAG Awards, ranked 11th for best movie/limited series actor with 62/1 odds. That category is always a tough nut to crack since it combines lead and supporting actors into a single category with just five available slots. He’s in a slightly better position at the Globes, where there are more categories and thus more room to maneuver. He’s among the top 10 contenders for Best Movie/Limited Actor.

Of the two, Brendan has the stronger awards track record so far. He won an Emmy for playing Winston Churchill in “Into the Storm,” and he has picked up four Golden Globe nominations, including one for his earlier collaboration with director McDonagh, “In Bruges.” Can Domhnall start to bridge the gap with an awards run as a conflicted serial killer?

PREDICTthe 2023 SAG Awards nominees

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?