‘The Whale’ Q&A panel: Brendan Fraser reveals he ‘felt my teeth sweating I wanted to do this so badly’ [WATCH]

During a Sunday night panel following a well-received screening of “The Whale” (from A24 and Protozoa Pictures) at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, star Brendan Fraser basked in the adoration of an industry crowd that greeted him with the latest in a series of standing ovations for his performance as a 600-pound gay man struggling to reconnect with his estranged teenage daughter and find a measure of peace and redemption before it’s too late. His journey in the role began with a burning desire to work with producer-director Darren Aronofsky, who had acquired the rights to the stage play on which the film is based from playwright Samuel D. Hunter (who personally adapted it for the big screen) some seven years before.

Fraser hadn’t even seen the script. He didn’t need to.

“I only knew this was the story of a man called Charlie who’d been living alone for a considerable amount of time and had certain regrets because of his choices in life,” the actor revealed. “I learned that it would be a pretty involved process to play Charlie, to create his body, and I knew we would be working in very close conditions on a small set, a two-bedroom apartment. That was plenty enough for me to be interested, that’s for sure. And after having had sight of Sam’s screenplay, I felt my teeth sweating I wanted to do this so badly.”

Yet casting Fraser was anything but a slam dunk. At the same panel – moderated by Los Angeles Film Critics Association President Claudia Puig – Aronofsky (a 2011 Oscar nominee for directing “Black Swan”) called the casting process “one of the biggest challenges.” Aronofsky said that he and Hunter considered many people for the lead, both actors and non-actors, but nothing had really clicked for him. “When I saw Brendan, to be really transparent, I actually didn’t know a lot of his work…We never actually thought about him.”

That’s not really a surprise. Fraser wasn’t necessarily someone you’d think of first or even second or third for an Oscar-caliber independent film. His first role of significance had been the lowbrow 1992 feature comedy “Encino Man.” He earned a reputation of being an amiable goofball in 1997’s “George of the Jungle” and a budding action star in the “The Mummy” trilogy. And while he earned solid notices for his work in the Oscar-winning 1998 indie drama “Gods and Monsters” and earned a Gold Derby Film Award in 2006 as part of the ensemble of Best Picture winner “Crash,” the 53-year-old actor had largely disappeared from the industry radar over the past 15 years or so. There was a well-publicized divorce, a bout with depression and his 2018 allegation that he’d been sexually assaulted by the former president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association back in 2003. He’d started to resurface on television, including an arc in 2026-17 on the Showtime drama “The Affair.”

Continuing the thought about casting Fraser, Aronofsky recalled that when Fraser came by their office to read “he clearly had something to prove to the world and to himself because he hadn’t been given opportunities in a while…And so, I was intrigued. And I called Sam (Hunter), and Sam was like…’Uh…’ And that was the end of that conversation.”

But Fraser ultimately won Aronofsky and Hunter over. That was in February 2020, three weeks before the film industry promptly shut down due to COVID. Nonetheless, once production began, he took the challenge and ran with it, at least as quickly as an actor weighed down by an impossibly cumbersome hundred-pound prosthetic device cosmetically attached to his midsection can run. Its application required Fraser to sit for four hours in makeup before filming and an hour to remove it at the end of each day of shooting. “It made it a challenge for me to stand up in that gear, and it certainly would have been for Charlie even more,” Fraser said. “The simple act of walking down his hallway was Herculean for him…When it would come off at the end of the day, I had the most curious response. I felt like I was underwater somehow, like you get vertigo, like (stepping) off the boat onto a dock.” He added that it also felt “for the first time in my career that I was truly inhabiting a character.”

In “The Whale,” Fraser’s character Charlie is a reclusive English teacher living with severe obesity and regret in Idaho, in a dark, dank apartment. He is wrapped in self-loathing, self-medicating with massive amounts of food and essentially immobile due to his size. The harrowing film also features exceptional supporting work from Hong Chau (“Downsizing”), Sadie Sink (“Stranger Things”), Samantha Morton (an Academy Award nominee for both “Sweet and Lowdown” and “In America”) and Ty Simpkins (“Jurassic World”).

Fraser has ranked atop the Gold Derby Best Actor combined predictions for the past few months, dating to the world premiere of “The Whale” at the Venice and Toronto film festivals in September. After getting cast to play the lead, he had made the interesting choice to portray Charlie with a veneer of joy and love, which Fraser called the character’s “secret power.” He added, “Tragically, he’s someone who doesn’t see the good in himself…I think everything I needed to know (about how to portray Charlie) was right there on the page.” The challenge for Aronofsky, meanwhile, was in how to make what had been a single-set stage play cinematic, he said. The breakthrough came in production design’s decision to place Charlie’s couch in the middle of the living room. “I used Charlie as kind of a pivot point in the center as all of these other planets circling,” he said.

What was not specifically discussed on Sunday night was Fraser’s undeniable status as an Oscar frontrunner. But it was certainly implied. Everyone, after all, loves a good comeback story, and Fraser is already looking like the Comeback Player of the Year.

Watch the 20-minute Q&A above with Fraser, Aronofsky, Hunter and Simpkins.

