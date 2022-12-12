10 biggest Golden Globes surprises: Brendan Fraser, Hilary Swank …

One of the biggest surprises of the 80th annual Golden Globes nominee announcement bright and early on Monday morning was the inclusion of Brendan Fraser, star of “The Whale” and a heavy favorite to snare an Oscar nomination, if not a win, as well. He had already announced that he wouldn’t attend the ceremony even if nominated due to his history with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and an allegation made in 2018 that he was groped at the 2003 Globes by then-HFPA President Philip Berk. Yet Fraser received a nom, anyway.

A perhaps more mild surprise in an announcement that largely went according to form was Ana de Armas receiving a nom as Actress in a Motion Picture Drama for her performance as Marilyn Monroe in “Blonde.” She had been a 66/1 longshot in the Gold Derby combined odds. A far bigger surprise was the inclusion of the Japanese animated musical “Inu-Oh” among the nominees for Best Animated Feature. It wasn’t even on the list of 16 contenders on Gold Derby.

With 103 new voters from 62 countries (bringing the total to 200), some surprises were surely expected. But there weren’t a huge number. If there was a single category that featured the most surprising lineup, it would probably by Best Performance by a Supporting Actress in Any Motion Picture, in which Angela Bassett (“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”), Dolly De Leon (“Triangle of Sadness”) and Carey Mulligan (“She Said”) crashed the list. Bassett was listed in Gold Derby’s combined odds at 46/1, Mulligan at 60/1 and De Leon at 95/1.

Among the television nominees, AMC’s “Breaking Bad” spinoff “Better Call Saul” finally made the Best Drama lineup for its final campaign, as did the Netflix streamer “Ozark” (its second Globes series nom). It was also highly unexpected that two-time Oscar and two-time Globes winner Hilary Swank would land a lead Drama Series nomination for her ABC hour “Alaska Daily,” but she did despite being no higher than a 22nd pick on the Gold Derby combined odds at 100/1. Less surprising, but still somewhat, was Kaley Cuoco’s earning her second Globes nom for lead in a Musical or Comedy series for her HBO Max series “The Flight Attendant.”

Claire Danes, despite being a four-time Globes victor, wasn’t expected to land a nomination for her FX on Hulu series “Fleishman is in Trouble.” Co-star Lizzy Caplan was considered a better bet. But it was Danes who landed one for Supporting in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Made-For-TV Movie. Clearly, the Hollywood Foreign Press likes her, they really like her. And in a modest surprise, Domhnall Gleeson snatched a nom for another FX on Hulu show, “The Patient.”

