The ‘Brenaissance’ begins as first image of Brendan Fraser in ‘The Whale’ surfaces

Brendan Fraser will make his return to leading man status in Darren Aronofsky’s upcoming drama “The Whale.” He plays Charlie, a reclusive English teacher suffering from severe obesity. Seeking one last chance at redemption, he attempts to reconnect with his teenage daughter, Elle (“Stranger Things” Sadie Sink).

The psychological drama was written by Samuel D. Hunter and is based on his play of the same name. Hong Chau, Samantha Morton, and Ty Simpkins also star in the A24 film set to make its premiere at this year’s Venice Film Festival. It’s Aronofsky’s first directorial effort since his controversial 2017 film “Mother!” starring Jennifer Lawrence.

SEE Extra super early Oscar predictions: Will ‘The Fabelmans’ be Spielberg’s first Best Picture in 29 years?