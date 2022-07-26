The ‘Brenaissance’ begins as first image of Brendan Fraser in ‘The Whale’ surfaces

Brendan Fraser will make his return to leading man status in Darren Aronofsky’s upcoming drama “The Whale.” He plays Charlie, a reclusive English teacher suffering from severe obesity. Seeking one last chance at redemption, he attempts to reconnect with his teenage daughter, Elle (“Stranger Things” Sadie Sink).
The psychological drama was written by Samuel D. Hunter and is based on his play of the same name. Hong Chau, Samantha Morton, and Ty Simpkins also star in the A24 film set to make its premiere at this year’s Venice Film Festival. It’s Aronofsky’s first directorial effort since his controversial 2017 film “Mother!” starring Jennifer Lawrence.
“Adapting my play into a screenplay has been a real labor of love for me,” Hunter previously told Deadline. “This story is deeply personal, and I’m very thankful it will have the chance to reach a wider audience. I’ve been a fan of Darren’s ever since I saw ‘Requiem for a Dream’ when I was a college freshman writing my first plays, and I’m so grateful that he’s bringing his singular talent and vision to this film.”
Fraser is said to be playing a 600-pound middle-aged man (Charlie) who abandoned his family for his gay lover. After his lover died, Charlie went on to binge eat out of pain and guilt. Fraser’s triumphant return has been called a “Brenaissance” by some fans, and the role marks his first as a leading man since 2013’s straight-to-DVD “Breakout.” The star has much more on the horizon including Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon” and DC’s “Batgirl.”
