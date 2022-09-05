Brendan Fraser stuns in ‘The Whale’ at Venice Film Festival: There were ‘visible tears as audience members left the screening’

On September 4, 2022 “The Whale” premiered at the 79th Venice International Film Festival to great acclaim from critics and a six-minute standing ovation. The film, which has a release date of December 9 in the United States, was directed by Oscar nominee Darren Aronofsky (“Black Swan”) and stars Brendan Fraser, Hong Chau, Sadie Sink, and Samantha Morton. Fraser plays Charlie, an obese man struggling to reconnect with his teenage daughter after abandoning her for his gay lover (who later died). The film has a current freshness score of 71 % on Rotten Tomatoes. But what exactly are the critics saying?

Tom O’Brien of Next Best Picture heaps praise upon Fraser. “Even under the weight of a 300-pound fat suit and prosthetics that severely hamper his every movement and expression, all it takes is one look at Fraser’s face, and under all that artificial fat, we fully see those eyes.” Those eyes not only connect us to the character but allow us to see that Fraser gives what might be the best performance of his career. “Ultimately, though, it is Hong Chau’s work that, next to Fraser’s, stays with audiences the most.” O’Brien continues, “Aronofsky does nothing to hide the film’s theatrical origins, shooting the film with longtime cinematographer Matthew Libatique and framing it in Academy ratio as if to emphasize the confines of the play and the closed-in world in which Charlie exists.” He also creates an intimate feel in the first half of the film that allows the second half to shine “until its final emotional shot, which drew an audible gasp and visible tears as audience members left the screening.”

Ben Croll of TheWrap begins by stating that the film, “does not shy from heavy themes delivered by a heavy hand as it tracks a rather fraught few days in the life of an awfully heavy man.” We are also greeted with a cardiac episode right off the bat, which further sets the bleak scene. “With Charlie stuck in place, made immobile by his countenance and awaiting the inevitable, his apartment becomes a world unto itself, a place of conflict, promise and maybe even catharsis for the three other characters circling the dying professor.” Fraser is praised with Croll noting that “the actor needs only his eyes and voice to get the job done.” He continues, “So it does not take much to see what attracted Aronofsky to the material, and to see his touch all over, sometimes for good or ill.” The grimness of the situation is felt throughout the film, which may turn some viewers off. The supporting performances are viewed as a mixed bag with Chau being praised but “Simpkins and Sink, on the other hand, are left somewhat at sea as they figure out ways to make Concept Delivery Devices seem authentic.” At the end of the day, Croll was not blown away by the film.

Robert Ruggio of AwardsWatch begins by asking a very imperative question: What does it take for a film to truly affect us, move us, and shake us? After briefly explaining the plot, Ruggio wastes no time in placing an emphasis on Fraser, who in his opinion plays the role in a manner that no other actor could. He goes on to state that “it’s his heart that gives The Whale its pulse”. Chau and Sink are praised as well. Adding that the writing is not perfect and the film can be too melodramatic at times, the ending result still is an emotional movie experience. In the end, Ruggio views the film as “a big, emotional, cathartic experience that reminded me of the power that cinema can have.”

Marshall Shaffer of Slashfilm starts by pointing out that the plot has a bit in common with “The Wrestler.” “Brendan Fraser’s dangerously obese Charlie is yet another Aronfosky protagonist pushing the limits of the human body and learning the pursuant psychological strain on the soil.” He adds, “‘The Whale’ makes for an intriguing, if not particularly innovative, investigation of the flesh’s inescapable needs that always supersede individual will.”

