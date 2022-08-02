Emmy predictions: Brett Goldstein (‘Ted Lasso’) could achieve something no one has since Jeremy Piven (‘Entourage’)

Based on the combined predictions of about 2,000 Gold Derby users as of this writing, Brett Goldstein (“Ted Lasso”) will defend his Emmy title as Best Comedy Supporting Actor. Repeat winners are nothing new in this category, but if he prevails he’ll actually be the first actor to go back-to-back since Jeremy Piven (“Entourage”) won three in a row from 2006 to 2008.

Goldstein currently gets leading 9/2 odds and is predicted to win by 9 out of 10 Gold Derby Editors who cover awards year-round, 20 of our Top 24 Users who got the highest scores predicting last year’s Emmy winners, and 20 of our All-Star Top 24 who got the highest scores when you combine prediction results from multiple years. He’s helped by the fact that “Ted Lasso” is the most nominated comedy of the year with 20 bids. Half of those are for acting, so we know the academy’s actors branch especially loves the show. Goldstein could be hurt by vote-splitting since he’s nominated against two co-stars, Nick Mohammed and Toheeb Jimoh, but last year he was up against three co-stars and that didn’t stop him.

However, everyone who has won Best Comedy Supporting Actor multiple times in the last 13 years has had a gap between victories. Eric Stonestreet (“Modern Family”) won in 2010 and 2012. He traded off with fellow “Modern Family” actor Ty Burrell, who won in 2011 and 2014. Tony Hale (“Veep”) won in 2013 and 2015. And since then no actor has prevailed more than once. The Expert journalists we’ve surveyed are actually betting on that trend to continue, as most of them are putting their money on Henry Winkler (“Barry”), who last won in 2018, but it’s close: five of them say Winkler and four say Goldstein (with more Experts set to make their predictions in the coming weeks). Who do you think will prevail?

