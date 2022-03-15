Brian Cox takes Syndey Sweeney’s role in ‘Euphoria’ for wild Kimmel video

HBO’s biggest shows united, kind of, thanks to late-night host Jimmy Kimmel and a very game Brian Cox.

On Monday’s episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” the “Succession” star appeared as a guest and participated in a sketch that found him spoofing one of the most viral moments of “Euphoria” Season 2.

The scene in question, which occurred during episode three of the show’s blockbuster second season, found the core “Euphoria” cast – including Emmy winner Zendaya, as well as Alexa Demie, Barbie Ferreira, Maude Apatow, and Sydney Sweeney – together in the women’s restroom for a moment of awkwardness surrounding Cassie’s (Sweeney) wardrobe. The moment quickly spawned numerous memes after its debut earlier this year, with particular attention paid to Sweeney’s live-wire performance.

On “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” Cox filled in for Sweeney, and read her lines verbatim – albeit with the sinister edge he brings to his “Succession” powerhouse, Logan Roy.

For reference, here’s the original:

Recently, “Euphoria” was nominated for Best Edited Drama Series at the American Cinema Editors Awards, and for Excellence in Contemporary Television at the Costume Designers Guild Awards. “Succession,” meanwhile, has enjoyed a bounty of awards love for its acclaimed third season, winning Best Drama Series at the Critics Choice Awards and Best Drama Ensemble at the Screen Actors Guild Awards. It’s the early favorite to win numerous Emmy Awards as well.

“Euphoria” closed out its buzzy second season earlier this month and will return for a third season as early as next year.

PREDICTthe 2022 Emmy nominees through July 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions