‘Bridgerton’ Emmys FYC panel: Simone Ashley and Chris Van Dusen discuss the show’s ‘social phenomenon’ status [WATCH]

Since January 2021, “Bridgerton” has twice broken the record for most-watched English language Netflix show, with its second season outpacing its first by a margin of over 30 million viewing hours. The period drama series, which is designed to eventually give each of the eight Bridgerton siblings their own full love story, has wasted no time in amassing a passionate fanbase during its relatively brief existence. Included in the fandom is actress Yvette Nicole Brown, who recently moderated a 2022 Emmys FYC panel consisting of showrunner/executive producer/writer Chris Van Dusen, composer Kris Bowers, costume designer Sophie Canale, and cast members Simone Ashley, Charithra Chandran and Nicola Coughlan. Watch the video Q&A above.

Van Dusen admitted he could not avoid the influence of fan expectations going into the sophomore season. Because of that, he made sure “all the magic the world fell in love with [the] first time around was not just still there but also there in a new and exciting way.” He went on to speak about how the show’s unique setup allows for the continual integration of new characters and storylines, stating that “the underlying narrative arc of the entire show is really this question of whether love can conquer all, and season two looks at that question through the lens of familial duty.”

This season’s main storyline focused on eldest Bridgerton brother, Anthony (Jonathan Bailey), and thereby involved his love interest, new character Kate Sharma (Ashley). Ashley expressed that the chemistry between her and Bailey “gave [her] so much confidence walking into” the pre-established series and that she “immediately… fell in love with the relationship between the [Sharma] sisters,” Kate and Edwina (Chandran). She then recalled bonding with Chandran in the show’s makeup truck, which she referred to as an “incredibly intimate space.”

Chandran said joining this “social phenomenon” of a show was “nerve-wracking and exciting for the exact same reasons and that being on the crowded, opulently decorated sets actually “feels strangely intimate.” From her perspective, the natural bond she shared with Ashley (as well as Shelley Conn, who plays her character’s mother), was easily observable during production, as she recounted several instances of crew members mistaking them for longtime friends.

When asked about his composing process, Bowers said it is rooted in “focusing on starting with a moment that speaks to [him] most viscerally and coming up with a theme that [he] can then build throughout the season.” In this case, the Emmy nominee for “When They See Us” and “Mrs. America” used his season one experience to guide the development of Kate and Anthony’s theme, which began as a “tragic piece of music” but sweetened as their romance blossomed.

Canale, who initially joined the “Bridgerton” team as an assistant costume designer but was promoted between seasons, said she was inspired by the pastel and citrus-hued outfits of the respective Bridgerton and Featherington families to “give [the Sharmas] their own color palette” using the “emerald colors from the jewel tones of India” as her nexus. She also revealed that her team constructs an average of 150 costumes every six weeks during production and that maintaining a consistent visual tone is “all about being on the same page and knowing what [Van Dusen’s] vision is.”

Coughlan, who has played Penelope Featherington since season one, said “every day was a new challenge” with the character since this was “her Britney Spears season,” meaning that “she’s not a girl [and] not yet a woman.” After championing Featherington’s frequent unlikability and “unapologetic ambition,” Coughlan confirmed that she will lead season three, which will focus on the romance between Featherington and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton).

Since this season’s March premiere, critics have praised it just as they did the first, with Peter Travers (ABC News) noting its “sumptuous spectacle, eye-popping costumes, smoldering romance and unexpected edge.” Scott Bryan (BBC) calls the show an “antidote” to the “many period dramas that always feel the same” and raves about its “refreshingly accessible” modern feel. As Van Dusen himself said, “The show is always going to reflect the world that we live in today… We’re allowing everyone, no matter where you’re from, a happily ever after.”

