Bridget Everett on success of ‘Somebody Somewhere’: ‘You can’t give up on yourself’

When “Somebody Somewhere” star Bridget Everett was in her early 40s she heard a saying by LL Cool J: “Dreams don’t have deadlines.” The singer/actress/cabaret performer/writer was waiting tables in New York at the time while working the clubs and “just going for it and having some success but not really the kind of success I wanted,” she acknowledged during a recent Deadline Zoom conversation about her hit HBO comedy series.

That saying became a mantra for Everett, now 50. “I think it’s a great reminder that you can’t give up on yourself, whatever that is: if you want to be a singer, if you want to be this, that and the other, but if you have something that needs to happen then you should stick with it because it’s better to follow through than to let yourself down.”

“Somebody Somewhere,” which premiered in January and was renewed for a second season by early February, has is rated 100% fresh on Rotten Tomatoes. Everett plays Sam, a woman who has returned to her small Kansas hometown to take care of her dying sister. Sam, who had been a singer in the high school choir, is now stuck in a dead-end job and grieving over her loss. She feels like she doesn’t fit in until she becomes friends with Joel (Jeff Hiller), a sweet religious gay man who was also in the choir. He encourages her to return to singing by inviting her to an afterhours gathering at a mall church.

There are many autobiographical elements in the series including the fact that both Everett and Sam hail from Manhattan, Kansas. James Poniewozik of the New York Times compared the series to another Kansas tale: “The Wizard of Oz.” ” A Kansas woman with a song in her heart sets out to find her way, not by leaving but by staying. There is a set of colorful companions. There are even, eventually, a tornado and a little dog. But homecoming, and coming to feel truly at home, is a much more complicated process.”

Series creators Hannah Bos and Paul Thureen received a call from executive producer Carolyn Strauss about creating a series for Everett, best known for the 2017 indie film ”Patti Cake$,” and singing on “Inside Amy Schumer.” “I think Hannah and I came to mind because we’re from the Midwest,” explained Thureen. “I think there was a thought of Bridget in her hometown and what could that be. We’ve been huge fans of Bridget being in the New York performance scene. We dreamed up what our dream show would be starring Bridget Everett and situated in her hometown, and we pitched it to them.”

Everett, noted Bos, was in the writer’s room “as we were developing and chiseling away at the story we wanted to tell. I’m from Illinois, Paul’s from Minnesota, Bridget’s from Kansas. We used our midwestern toolboxes, but then we tried to Bridget-ize the whole season really putting in personal things from her life.”

Though Everett’s performance persona is brash and bawdy, she says that isn’t her true self. “This show is closer to the real me. I’m much more introspective and sit alone and stare at the wall kind of gal, drinking wine kind of gal. The more of me in something, the better chance I have of being successful at it. “

The chemistry between Everett and Hiller is palpable. During the seven episodes, Sam and Joel help each other navigate their lives. The two had appeared on the same bill on cabaret shows in New York, but “we didn’t spend that much time together,” recalled Hiller. But they quickly bonded. “We lived in a house together while we were shooting. It’s like bonding almost into bondage! I think we work well off each other. I think, also, the writers fostered the ability to make it our own so that it feels natural with our friendship”.

“Jeff is like a life raft,” Everett explained. “He’s so sweet and has such an even disposition. I’m a little more all over the place. You just can’t help but feel comfortable when you’re around him. So I guess the credit goes to Jeff.” “Oh my god,” replied Miller.

The series also is executive produced by Mark and Jay Duplass, with Jay also serving as one of the series’ directors. “I would say the challenges [during the first season] were just making a really small show inside of the television model,” said Jay Duplass. “We’re known for making responsibly made shows that still have heart and comedy. “When I met with Bridget , Hannah and Paul, I was like this is exactly the kind of stuff I love to do. There were always challenges. We had tornadoes the night before we shot the tornado episode. We were constantly re-rigging and re-figuring something out. We’ve talked about how we regarded this as an independent film.”

Manhattan was thrilled to be the setting for the show. “I can’t believe I’m admitting this, but they just did a ‘Bridget Everett Day’ in my hometown. So, they’re excited about it. They feel like it feels authentic and true to them. I got a proclamation and then Varsity Donuts, my favorite little donut place, made a Bridget Everett donut. That’s better than a key.”

