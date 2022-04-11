Brie Larson is the latest Oscar winner to join the ‘Fast & Furious’ family

It’s no secret that with each new installment within the wildly popular “Fast and Furious” franchise, the band of characters grows more extensively. For example, last year’s “F9” saw the introduction of John Cena as Jakob Toretto, the brother of Vin Diesel’s character, Dominic.

And now, the family is about to grow even more. On Sunday, Diesel announced that Brie Larson, a Best Actress winner for “Room” and the star of Marvel’s “Captain Marvel” franchise, had joined the cast of “Fast and Furious 10.”

“Yeah yeah yeah… you see this angel over my shoulder cracking me up, you say to your self ‘that’s Captain Marvel.’ Clearly there is love and laughter in this image,” Diesel wrote. “What you don’t see however, is the character you will be introduced to in Fast 10.”

Diesel continued, “You have no idea how timeless and amazing she will be in our mythology. Beyond her beauty, her intellect… her Oscar, haha is this profound soul who will add something you might not have expected but yearned for. Welcome to the FAMILY Brie.”

Larson is the latest major name to join the “Fast” family. Previously, “Aquaman” star Jason Momoa was cast as the villain of the film, while “The Suicide Squad” actress Daniela Melchior has been cast in an undisclosed role. Other stars include Charlize Theron, Cena, Cardi B, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Michelle Rodriguez, Ludacris, Sung Kang, and Jason Statham.

Larson, Theron, and Helen Mirren are all prior Best Actress winners with ties to the “Fast & Furious” films.

Justin Lin, who directed “F9,” is slated to return to the director’s chair with “Fast and Furious 10.” The film is scheduled to be released by Universal Pictures on May 19, 2023.

