Britney Spears warns she may never perform in public again

Grammy-winning pop sensation Britney Spears declared via Instagram on Sunday that her days performing in front of a live audience are probably done.

Despite her current hit release with Elton John, “Hold Me Closer,” the pop sensation and newlywed uploaded an image of herself in her birthday suit with an explanation of why she’s unlikely to hit the stage again. She has since deleted the caption, but the photo remains.

Her missive read “I will be honest in the beginning 13 years of conservatorship like 8 videos I only like one – Work Bitch … the most offensive SO CALLED professional pictures on every tour.”

She continued, “I mean they could have at least cheated and retouched them for me … just saying … 2 day shoots for new show in Vegas literally the worst ever … and me excited for the pictures for 5 months on tour … they never showed me any … I’d rather quit shit in my pool and shoot photos of myself in studios over working with the most offensive people in my life.”

She concluded by saying “I’m pretty traumatized for life and yes I’m pissed as fuck and no I won’t probably perform again just because I’m stubborn and I will make my point.”

Spears won liberation from her conservatorship, held by her father, Jamie Spears, in mid-November last year.

In late August, the 40-year-old star deleted her Instagram, taking her short videos in minimal dress to Twitter. This weekend her Instagram was reborn as “Channel 8,” and included some confessional audio clips about therapy appointments and the strained relationship she has with her children.

PREDICTthe 2022 Oscar nominees through February 8

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions