2022 Broadway fall season preview of musicals: ‘Almost Famous,’ ‘Kimberly Akimbo’ and more

A new Broadway season has started, and there are currently seven productions of musicals (six new, one revival) set to open this fall. Could we be seeing any of them contend at next year’s Tony Awards? Below is an overview of the plot of each musical as well as the awards history of its author, cast, creative team, and the opening and (where applicable) closing dates.

“Almost Famous” (previews begin October 3; opens November 3)

In this stage musical adaptation of Cameron Crowe’s 2000 Academy Award-winning film, William Miller is an idealistic 15-year-old aspiring music journalist. When Rolling Stone magazine hires him to go on the road with an up-and-coming band, he is thrust into the rock-and-roll circus, where his love of music, his longing for friendship, and his integrity as a writer collide.

This musical has a book written by Crowe, who also co-wrote the score with Tony- and Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Tom Kitt (“Next to Normal,” 2009). The cast includes Casey Likes, Chris Wood, Tony nominee Anika Larsen (“Beautiful,” 2014), Solea Pfeiffer, Drew Gehling (“Waitress,” 2016), Rob Colletti, Matt Bittner (“Present Laughter,” 2017), Chad Burris, Gerard Canonico, Julia Cassandra, Brandon Contreras, Jakeim Hart, and Katie Ladner. The production is directed by Tony nominee Jeremy Herrin (“Wolf Hall,” 2015).

“1776” (opens October 6; closes January 8, 2023)

This second Broadway revival of Peter Stone and Sherman Edwards’ 1969 classic tells the true story of how the United States of America was born. John Adams, with the help of Benjamin Franklin and Thomas Jefferson, attempt to convince the members of the Second Continental Congress to vote for American independence from the shackles of the British monarchy by signing the Declaration of Independence.

The original production featuring a cast of mostly men won three Tony Awards (including Best Musical). This production presented by Roundabout Theatre Company features a cast of all-female, non-binary, and trans performers. Among them are Crystal Lucas-Perry, Patrena Murray, Tony nominee Elizabeth A. Davis (“Once,” 2012), Allyson Kaye Daniel, three-time Tony nominee Carolee Carmello (“Parade,” 1999; “Lestat,” 2006; “Scandalous,” 2013), Joanna Glushak (“Sweet Smell of Success,” 2002), Sara Porkalob, Eryn LeCroy, Shawna Hamic, and Salome Smith. It is directed by Jeffrey L. Page and Tony winner Diane Paulus (“Pippin,” 2013).

“Kimberly Akimbo” (previews begin October 12; opens November 10)

In this musical adaptation of David Lindsay-Abaire’s 2001 stage play, Kim is a bright and funny teen from New Jersey who happens to look like a 72-year-old lady. However, her aging disease may be the least of her problems. Forced to maneuver family secrets, borderline personalities, and possible felony charges, Kim is determined to find happiness in a world where not even time is on her side.

Lindsay-Abaire, a Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright for “Rabbit Hole” (2007) as well as a four-time Tony nominee, has written the book and co-written the score with Tony-winning composer Jeanine Tesori (“Fun Home,” 2015). This production is coming in following a successful run at Off-Broadway’s Atlantic Theater Company last year, where it won several Best Musical accolades from the Lucille Lortel, Outer Critics Circle, and Drama Desk Awards. The cast includes Tony winner Victoria Clark (“The Light in the Piazza,” 2005), Tony nominee Steven Boyer (“Hand to God,” 2015), Justin Cooley, Drama League Award nominee Alli Mauzey (“Cry-Baby,” 2008), Outer Critics Circle Award nominee Bonnie Milligan (“Head Over Heels,” 2019), Olivia Elease Hardy, Fernell Hogan, Michael Iskander, and Nina White. It’s directed by Jessica Stone, who won an Outer Critics Circle Award for helming the Off-Broadway production.

“KPOP” (previews begin October 13; opens November 20)

This original musical tells the story of global superstars who put everything on the line for a special one-night only concert. However, one singer’s inner struggle threatens to dismantle one of the biggest labels in the music industry.

With a book by Jason Kim as well as a score by Helen Park and Max Vernon, this production is coming in following a successful run at Off-Broadway’s Ars Nova, where it won three Lucille Lortel Awards (including Outstanding Musical). The cast includes Luna, Julia Abueva, BoHyung, Jiho Kang, James Kho, Joshua Lee, Jully Lee, Kate Mina Lin, Aubie Merrylees, Min, Zachary Noah Piser, Kevin Woo, and John Yi. It’s directed by Teddy Bergman, who earned a Drama Desk Award nomination for helming the Off-Broadway production.

“& Juliet” (previews begin October 28; opens November 17)

This jukebox musical envisions a not-quite-so-star-crossed scenario for the female lead of William Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet.” The story explores what would have happened if Juliet didn’t kill herself at the end of the play and instead went on to seek a fresh beginning and a second chance at life and love, her way.

With a book by Emmy winner David West Read (“Schitt’s Creek,” 2020), the score consists of pop songs by Max Martin such as “Since U Been Gone,” “Roar,” “ … Baby One More Time,” “Larger Than Life,” “That’s the Way It Is” and “Can’t Stop the Feeling!” This production is coming in following a successful run in London’s West End, where it received nine Laurence Olivier Award nominations (including Best New Musical). The cast includes Lorna Courtney, Tony winner Paulo Szot (“South Pacific,” 2008), Betsy Wolfe (“Falsettos,” 2017), two-time Tony nominee Stark Sands (“Journey’s End,” 2007; “Kinky Boots,” 2013), Justin David Sullivan, Melanie La Barrie, Ben Jackson Walker, and Philippe Arroyo. It is directed by Luke Sheppard.

“Some Like It Hot” (previews begin November 1; opens December 11)

In this stage musical adaptation of Billy Wilder’s 1959 Academy Award-winning film of the same name, two musicians are forced to flee Chicago after witnessing a mob hit. With gangsters hot on their heels, they’re on the run as the newest members of the swingingest big band ever to cross the country.

The second musicalization of “Some Like It Hot” following the 1972 Tony-nominated “Sugar,” this project features a book by Tony winner Matthew López (“The Inheritance,” 2021) and five-time Emmy nominee Amber Ruffin as well as a score by the Tony-winning songwriter team behind “Hairspray” (2003), Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman. The cast includes two-time Tony winner Christian Borle (“Peter and the Starcatcher,” 2012; “Something Rotten!,” 2015), J. Harrison Ghee (“Mrs. Doubtfire,” 2021), Adrianna Hicks (“Six,” 2021), two-time Drama Desk nominated book writer/lyricist Kevin Del Aguila (“Altar Boyz,” 2005; “Click, Clack, Moo,” 2010), NaTasha Yvette Williams (“Porgy and Bess,” 2012), Adam Heller (“It Shoulda Been You,” 2015), and Mark Lotito (“Jersey Boys,” 2005). The production is directed and choreographed by Tony winner Casey Nicholaw (“The Book of Mormon”, 2011).

“A Beautiful Noise” (previews begin November 2; opens December 4)

In this biographical musical about legendary singer/songwriter Neil Diamond, the story chronicles how a poor Jewish kid from Brooklyn became one of the most universally adored showmen of all time. With his first break into songwriting in the 1960s, his meteoric rise in the 1970s, and plenty of crushing disappointments and heart-stopping triumphs along the way.

This project features a book by two-time Oscar nominated screenwriter Anthony McCarten (“The Theory of Everything”, 2014; “The Two Popes,” 2019). The cast includes Tony nominee Will Swenson (“Hair,” 2009), Tony nominee Mark Jacoby (“Show Boat,” 1995), Tony nominee Robyn Hurder (“Moulin Rouge!,” 2020), Linda Powell (“On Golden Pond,” 2005), Jessie Fisher, Michael McCormick (“Curtains,” 2007), Tom Alan Robbins (“The Lion King,” 1997), and Bri Sudia. The production is directed by Tony winner Michael Mayer (“Spring Awakening,” 2007).

